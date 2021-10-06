Building a championship culture, approaching the penalty kill as a goaltender and the life of a college coach are topics tackled in third day of College Hockey Inc. Victual Coaches Clinic

If you have your heart set on being an NCAA coach, Todd Woodcroft’s talk at the third day of the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaching Clinic was an eye-opener. Zack Cisek dedicated time to helping goalies improve on the penalty kill, before Eric Lang discussed his team’s journey from worst to first, sharing lessons from along the way.

Here’s a rundown of Day 3:

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A COLLEGE COACH

Curious as to what a day in the life of a college head coach entails? Is he the first to arrive at the rink and the last to leave? What responsibilities are directly his and what does he delegate? What’s the collaboration with his coaching staff like? Todd Woodcroft, head coach at Vermont, provided the answers sharing the details of a busy day as he prepares his team for the upcoming season.

PENALTY KILL READS FROM THE GOALIE’S PERSPECTIVE

It is widely believed your goalie is your best penalty killer. Fact or fiction? Either way, without solid goaltending, your penalty kill will suffer and so will your team. Zack Cisek, Lake Superior associate head coach, explained how to enhance your goalie reads on the penalty kill during his presentation.

BUILDING A CHAMPIONSHIP CULTURE: FROM WORST TO FIRST

Eric Lang, head coach at AIC, has overseen one of the most dramatic turnarounds in NCAA men’s hockey history, leading the Yellow Jackets to back-to-back NCAA appearances. He rewired the AIC program in short order having only been with the club for five seasons. His presentation looked at how he was able to turn things around for his club.

