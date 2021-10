RIT’s women’s hockey game scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. against St. Lawrence will change dates and venues.

The Tigers will next play Friday, Oct. 22 at St. Lawrence at 6 p.m. to move up an originally scheduled game from Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.

The postponed home game against St. Lawrence from Thursday, Oct. 21 is rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.