Michigan takes over top ranking in latest USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Michigan received 45 of 50 first-place votes in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll and moves up two spots to sit No. 1 in the rankings.

Minnesota State is down one to No. 2 and garnered two first-place votes.

St. Cloud State is also down one to No. 3 this week and picked up one first-place vote, as did No. 4 Minnesota, which held steady in that position.

Minnesota Duluth sits fifth this week, the same spot as the Oct. 11 poll.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – October 18, 2021

North Dakota is up one to No. 6, Quinnipiac is up one to No. 7, Denver moves up three to No. 8 and collected one first-place vote, while Massachusetts is again ninth and Boston College tumbles four places to go to 10th this week.

No new teams enter the rankings in this week’s poll.

In addition, 17 other teams received votes outside of the top 20.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.