Endicott has been picked first overall in the 2021-22 Commonwealth Coast Conference preseason coaches poll.

The Gulls earned 63 points and seven of the eight first place votes cast by the league’s eight head coaches.

2021-22 CCC Preseason Coaches Poll

Team – Points (First-place votes)

1. Endicott 63 (7)

2. University of New England 52

3. Salve Regina 45 (1)

4. Curry 38

5. Wentworth 31

6. Nichols 30

7. Suffolk 21

8. Western New England 8