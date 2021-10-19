Yale assistant women’s hockey coach Blanchard named new head coach at UMass Boston

UMass Boston has named Danielle Blanchard the new head women’s hockey coach for the Beacons.

Blanchard, who will begin her new position immediately following an extensive nationwide search, comes to the harbor campus after serving as the assistant coach at Yale.

“Danielle’s extensive knowledge of the game of ice hockey, her care and attention to the development of players, and her clear understanding of how to build a positive championship culture made her the right coach to lead our Beacon women’s ice hockey program,” said UMass Boston director of athletics and recreation Jacqueline Schuman in a statement. “With Danielle at the helm, I am confident that our young women will have the ability to reach their greatest potential as student-athletes at UMass Boston.”

While at Yale, Blanchard helped the 2019-20 edition of the Bulldogs to a program-record 17 wins, including a school-best six consecutive. The team finished with a school-record 13 conference wins in the same season. Of her many responsibilities, Blanchard worked extensively on player development, both on and off the ice.

“It is truly a privilege to be named the next head women’s hockey coach at the University of Massachusetts Boston,” said Blanchard. “I am very grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank director of athletics Jacqueline Schuman, and the members of the search committee for granting me this position.”

A native of Newmarket, Ont., Blanchard has over a decade of coaching experience and has one of the most decorated resumes in the history of Division III women’s hockey.

As a student-athlete, Blanchard attended powerhouse Plattsburgh, where she was named an AHCA All-American four times and was a two-time national champion. She was named the 2008 Laura Hurd Award recipient, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in Division III women’s hockey.

To date, Blanchard sits in the NCAA Division III record books in multiple categories including career points with 177, power-play goals with 25, assists with 90 and goals with 87.

Blanchard returned to Plattsburgh to serve as an assistant under longtime head coach Kevin Houle in 2013. From 2013 to 2019, Blanchard helped her alma mater win five national championships, while also coaching two Laura Hurd Award recipients and 13 AHCA All-Americans. Since 2016, Blanchard has also served as a USA Hockey evaluator and practice coordinator.

“I am motivated to start working with these talented women and helping them to reach their full potential athletically and academically,” Blanchard said. “I look forward to building relationships with the campus, the community, and the very supportive alum. I am appreciative of my experience at Yale University and would like to thank the athletic department, the team and head coach Mark Bolding for my time there.”

She graduated from Plattsburgh in 2009 with a Bachelor’s in Arts in Communication Studies.