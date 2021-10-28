UW-Eau Claire chosen to win 2022 WIAC championship in preseason poll; new points structure rolling out for 2021-22 season

Wisconsin-Eau Claire has been selected to win the 2022 WIAC men’s hockey championship, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

The Blugolds have claimed three WIAC regular-season titles and three Commissioner’s Cup trophies in program history – with the most recent in 2020.

2021 WIAC Men’s Preseason Poll

1. UW-Eau Claire

2. UW-Stevens Point

3. UW-River Falls

4. UW-Superior

5. UW-Stout

6. Northland

The conference will have a new point structure for the 2021-22 campaign and introduce shootouts following the five-minute three-on-three overtime period. If a shootout is needed, both teams will be awarded a tie in their overall record with the shootout determining the winner and which team will be awarded an additional point in the conference standings. Teams will be awarded three points for a win in regulation, two points for a win in overtime or shootout, and one point for a shootout loss or overtime loss.

All six teams will qualify for the WIAC tournament (Commissioner’s Cup), which begins Feb. 18-19 with first round series between the No. 6 seed and No. 3 seed, as well as the No. 5 seed and No. 4 seed. The two first-round winners will advance to the semifinals at the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds for a semifinal series Feb. 25-26. Both semifinal victors will face off for the Commissioner’s Cup on March 5. All games will be played at the higher seed.