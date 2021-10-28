Wesleyan brings aboard former UConn player, staffer Ferriss as new assistant coach for men’s hockey team

Wesleyan has announced that the school has hired Joe Ferriss as an assistant coach for the Cardinals’ men’s hockey team.

Ferriss was a three-year graduate assistant at UConn from 2018 to 2021, assisting the program with video breakdown of games and practices, developing scouting reports and practice plans.

Ferriss graduated from UConn in 2016 with a degree in exercise science after playing 120 games during his four-year career on the ice for the Huskies.

During his playing days with the Huskies, Ferriss had 32 career points on 14 goals and 18 assists. Off the ice, he was a Dean’s List student-athlete from 2012 through 2015, a three-time recipient of all-academic honors from both Atlantic Hockey and Hockey East and named a UConn Senior Scholar-Athlete award recipient.