Harvard’s Leferriere scores four in 5-1 win over Colgate; Merrimack upsets No. 14 BC, OSU completes sweep of No. 16 PSU

Harvard’s Alex Leferriere broke a 1-1 tie at the 11:58 mark of the first period, the first of four goals he scored on the night, as Harvard marched to a 5-1 victory over Colgate.

It was the first four-goal game for a member of the Crimson since Ryan Donato accomplished the task against Union in February of 2017.

The Crimson is now 4-0-0 on the young season and have scored 24 goals in over that span, good for a nation’s best six goals per game average.

They will face a significant task on Monday, though, traveling to Northeastern for what will be the third game in four nights for both teams.

SCOREBOARD | USCHO.com POLL

Merrimack 4, No. 14 Boston College 3

Merrimack, in the middle of an eye-opening start to their season, carried momentum a step further on Saturday, earning a 4-3 road victory over Boston College.

The Warriors, who already beat Boston University and suffered two last-game defeats against defending national champion Massachusetts a week ago, never trailed the Eagles.

Tied at 3 late in regulation, Filip Forsmark buried a one-timer from the slot that stood as the game-winner.

1st upset of the night ✅ @MerrimackMIH takes down Boston College 4-3 to earn a split on the road #ReturnoftheMack pic.twitter.com/ftD8sw2ndT — EVERYTHING COLLEGE HOCKEY (@TeamECH) November 6, 2021

Merrimack held a 3-1 lead in the middle frame before BC rallied with two goals late in the second by Marc McLaughlin and Trevor Kuntar that knotted the game heading to the final 20.

Merrimack improves to 4-6-0 on the season while BC drops to 5-4-1.

Ohio State 4, No. 16 Penn State 1

Ohio State scored four third-period goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit through two periods and earn a 4-1 win.

The win completes a two-game sweep for the Buckeyes which improve to 6-2-0 on the season and 3-1-0 in Big Ten play.

Down 1-0 entering the third, the Buckeyes scored 4⃣ in the period to beat Penn State. 🚨 Lohrei

🚨 Vidoli

🚨 Dunlap

🚨 Cheremeta#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/NyRUzhAC48 — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) November 7, 2021

Trailing for most of the game after Connor MacEachern gave the Nittany Lions an early lead at 3:48 of the first, the Buckeyes offense exploded in the third.

Mason Lohrei evened the score at 4:29 of the third before Dominic Vidoli gave the Buckeyes their first lead 42 seconds later.

Joe Dunlap tacked on an insurance marker at 13:09 before Mark Cheremata added the empty-net goal.