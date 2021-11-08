NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Recap, November 8, 2021

Bemidji State at (1) Wisconsin

On Saturday, Wisconsin out-shot Bemidji 56-14, but a career game from sophomore goalie Hannah Hogeson kept the Badgers off the board and this one ended a 0-0 tie. It was Hogeson’s first career shutout and upped her career high in saves – she had set the number at 52 last week in Minnesota before stopping all 56 she faced on Saturday. She was helped by a season-high 27 blocks by her defense. The tie is BSU’s fifth against Wisconsin and just their second in Madison since the two teams began playing in 1999. The Badgers earned an extra point in the shootout thanks to the lone goal from Daryl Watts. Things looked different on Sunday as Watts tallied a hat trick and added an assist to power Wisconsin to an 8-1 win. With her four points in the second period, Watts moved into sixth place in NCAA history with 266 points. She’s also eighth all-time, with 119 goals. Paige Beebe scored first in this game, putting Bemidji on the board two minutes into the game. But from there, it was all Badgers. Sarah Wozniewicz, Caitlin Schneider, Nicole LaMantia and Casey O’Brien joined Watts as the goal-scorers.

(2) Ohio State at St. Thomas

The Buckeyes outshot St. Thomas 26-1 in the first period and Jenna Buglioni, Jenn Gardiner and Sophie Jaques each recorded four points on Friday to lead Ohio State to a 7-1 win. Clair DeGeorge, Kenzie Hauswirth, Lexi Templeman, Buglioni, Liz Schepers Gabby Rosenthal and Jamie Grinder were the goal scorers for OSU. Luci Bianchi scored for St. Thomas. On Saturday, Tommies goalie Alexa Dobchuk set a program record, making 58 saves in a 6-2 loss. In three losses against OSU this season, Dobchuck made 151 saves on 167 shots faced. DeGeorge had the Buckeyes up 1-0 after the first. They tripled their lead thanks to power play goals from Jaques and Schepers. In the final five minutes of the second, Bianchi lit the lamp for the second time in the series to cut the lead to 3-1. Rosenthal made it 4-1 with under two to go, but Lauren Stenslie cut the lead to 4-2 with a goal in the final 10 seconds on the second. Sara Saekkinen and Schepers scored in the third to finish off a 6-2 win and weekend sweep for Ohio State.

Brown at (4) Colgate

Colgate had a three-goal lead before nine minutes had elapsed in this game thanks to goals from Delani MacKay, Malia Schneider and Eleri MacKay. Shay Maloney scored for Brown to make it 3-1, but Kaitlyn O’Donahue scored the first of her two power play goals in a row to send the Raiders to the locker room up 4-1. Colgate reeled off three power play goes in the second to power the team to a 7-1 win.

Yale at (4) Colgate

Yale goalie Gianna Meloni made 32 saves to shut out the top-scoring offense in the country on Saturday. Charlotte Welch scored in the first and Elle Hartje doubled the lead in the second. Rebecca Vanstone added a power play goal in the final frame before Tess Dettling scored short-handed to close out the 4-0 win.

(5) Northeastern vs. Providence

Alina Mueller returned to the ice for the Huskies on Friday, having played in just one other game this season, and immediately made her presence known with a goal and two assists. The game started quickly, with Lindsay Bochna scoring for Providence 75 seconds into the game and Maureen Murphy tying it for Northeastern 91 seconds after that. The teams headed to the locker rooms tied at one, but that’s as close as the game would get as the Huskies came out flying in the second. Katie Holmes, Mueller and Maddie Mills each scored to make it 4-1 heading into the third. Murphy lit the lamp once more in the third to give Northeastern a 5-1 win. On Saturday, Aerin Frankel set a new program record for career saves. Her 33 saves gave her a career total of 2,812, which surpasses a school record of 2808 set by Chloe Desjardins. The Huskies showed a flair for the dramatic, with Skylar Fontaine scoring on the power play with just .9 seconds left on the clock in the first. In the second, Delaney Couture evened the score for Providence and the teams were not able to break the deadlock. The game is officially a tie, with Northeastern taking an extra point in the shootout.

Union at (8) Quinnipiac

Union got on the board first on Ashley Adams’ goal two minutes into the second. Taylor House tied the game for the Bobcats near the end of the period. Olivia Mobley’s goal with less than two minutes to play in the game proved to be the game-winner for Quinnipiac. The Bobcats outshot the Dutchwomen 39-19 in the 2-1 win.

RPI at (8) Quinnipiac

This was a close-fought battle for 60 minutes. Taylor House’s goal late in the first was the only tally as Quinnipiac took a 1-0 win.

(9) Harvard at St. Lawrence

Taze Thompson scored with the player advantage in the first and Anne Bloomer added an empty-net goal to give Harvard the 2-0 win. With the win, the Crimson became just the fourth women’s team to reach the 700-win mark and the first in ECAC Hockey. The program first gained varsity status in 1978-79.

(9) Harvard at (10) Clarkson

Gabrielle David scored on the power play midway through the first period to give Clarkson a 1-0 lead, but Anne Bloomer responded for Harvard before the first intermission to tie the game at one. Laurence Frenette was the only player to light the lamp in the second, putting Clarkson ahead 2-1. In the third, Emma Buckles and Keely Moy scored within two minutes of each other to give Harvard their first lead of the game at 3-2. Frenette scored a beauty with less than four minutes left on the clock to force overtime. In the extra frame, it was Stephanie Markowski that Becky Dutton to give Clarkson the 4-3 win.

Dartmouth at (10) Clarkson

Caitrin Lonergan had a goal and two assists and Brooke McQuigge had two goals to lead the Golden Knights to a 5-0 win on Friday. Gabrielle David and Jenna Goodwin also scored in the win.