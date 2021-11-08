D-III East Hockey Recap – November 8, 2021

With the commencement of conference action, there were pre-season favorites that showed why they merit their poll position; there were contenders who stumbled but are getting their games going and there were teams still struggling to put all the pieces together for 60 minutes, or more, in game action. Lots of excitement everywhere so here are some of the highlights from the past weekend.

CCC

The University of New England skated into play against conference foe Nichols and took both ends of the weekend’s home-and-home series by scores of 7-2 and 2-1. Daniel Winslow scored a hat trick for the Nor’easters in the Friday night romp, but things were much tighter against the Bison on Saturday. Jared Christy and Jake Fuss helped UNE to a 2-0 lead after two periods before Nichol’s Gabe Temple scored a power play goal to cut the deficit in half. Billy Girard IV made sure nothing else got past him in goal for UNE and the full point weekend was completed for the Nor’easters.

Suffolk and Wentworth renewed acquaintances in CCC play over the weekend. On Friday night, the game went back and forth and ended regulation tied at 4-4. The score stayed the same through overtime giving both teams a tie on their record. In the shootout, Kevin Obssuth and Jake McKennelley scored to give the Leopards the added conference point. On Saturday, five different players scored for the Rams who rode a spectacular 33 save effort by Cal Wilcox in goal. The 5-0 win was Suffolk’s first of the season.

Independents

The Canton Kangaroos picked up their first win of the season with a 4-2 result over Castleton. After surrendering the first goal, Canton scored four unanswered goals to take control of a very physical game. Goaltender Pierce Diamond made the lead stand-up as the Kangaroos moved to 1-1-1 on the season.

MASCAC

Massachusetts-Dartmouth picked up a 4-0 win over Rivier on Friday. Jimmy Pelton led the way with a goal and an assist for the Corsairs while defenseman Jake Maynard extended is point streak by adding two assists. Parker Butler earned the shutout making 19 saves while the Corsairs moved to 3-1-0 on the season.

NE-10

Post earned its first win of the season with a thrilling 5-4 win over NE-10 foe, Assumption. The game went back and forth with Assumption tying the score at 4-4 midway through the third period. Connor Barter scored the game-winning-goal for Post with just under seven minutes remaining in regulation. Goaltender Brandon Brown made 28 saves to earn his first win while forward Evan Lugo chipped in with a pair of goals.

NEHC

Babson hosted Hobart and Elmira to open NEHC play and came away with three points against two of the conference’s elite teams. On Friday, Ryan Black’s four-point night helped the Beavers to a convincing 6-3 win over Elmira. Mike Egan also added a pair of goals and Brad Arvanitis stopped 37 shots in the win. On Saturday, Ryan Black continued his strong play on the weekend with a goal to tie the game at 2-2 where overtime could not produce a winner.

After skating to an overtime tie with Massachusetts-Boston on Friday night, the Norwich Cadet got their offense and power play rolling against Johnson and Wales on Saturday. Clark Kerner and Brayden Aubin each scored twice while Noah Williams added three assists in an 8-1 win. Six of goals were scored on the power play for the Cadets who moved to 2-0-1 on the season.

SUNYAC

Oswego, who was still looking to break into the win column, spotted Potsdam an early goal on Friday night. Rocco Andreacchi and Ryan Bunko scored in the second period and goaltender Steven Kozikoski made 30 saves to earn the Lakers’ first win of the season. In a thrilling rivalry game on Saturday night, Oswego and Plattsburgh skated to a 2-2 overtime tie. Again, the Lakers were down early as the Cardinals scored twice in the opening period. Tyler Antonucci and Alex DiCarlo leveled the game at 2-2 and Kozikoski was again solid in goal with another 30 save night.

Brockport remained unbeaten in the early season with a SUNYAC opening night win over Morrisville. Jake Colosanti scored two goals while Mitchell Parsons and Kevin Mainello each recorded a pair of assists in the 5-2 win. Nolan Egbert was solid in goal for the Golden Eagles who move to 3-0-0 on the season.

UCHC

Utica broke out the offense in a big way over the weekend earning 12-1 and 9-0 wins over Arcadia and Lebanon Valley. The Friday night win over new conference member Arcadia was coach Gary Heenan’s 300th and the offense scored four special teams goals with Justin Allen and John Moncovich each picking up a pair. On Saturday night another milestone was reached when goaltender Sean Dickson earned his seventh career shutout for the Pioneers breaking the school record Again, Moncovich scored two goals and Dante Zapata added two of his own.

Three Biscuits

Cal Wilcox – Suffolk – scored a hat trick in the Statesmen 9-2 victory over Manhattanville on Saturday.

Daniel Winslow – UNE – scored a hat trick for the Nor’easters in their opening night win over Nichols on Friday night.

Sean Dickson – Utica – recorded a shutout on Saturday night against Lebanon Valley which made him the school record holder with his seventh career shutout for the Pioneers.

The season is off to a great start, and it is thrilling to see the early season battles between teams that expect to be playing for meaningful points and position later in the season. Just waiting on NESCAC to join the party in another couple of weeks and the east will have a full dance card.