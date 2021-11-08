Big Ten suspends Minnesota’s Staudacher one game for head contact penalty against Wisconsin

The Big Ten announced Monday that Minnesota junior defenseman Matt Staudacher has been suspended for one game as a result of an incident that occurred in the game against Wisconsin on November 6, 2021.

The action was taken by the conference after a review of an incident that occurred near the 2:03 mark of the second period and resulted in Staudacher receiving a major penalty for contact to the head and a game misconduct.

Staudacher is ineligible to play in Minnesota’s next game against Ohio State on November 12, 2021.