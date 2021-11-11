NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey: Collegians competing in IIHF’s 2022 Women’s Final Olympic Qualification tournament

By
-

This weekend, the final qualification tournaments for the 2022 Beijing Olympics are happening at sites around the world. A number of current Division I and Division III women’s hockey players are representing their countries at these tournaments.

This is the first year the Olympic field will contain 10 women’s teams. The top six teams in world rankings, plus host China, all automatically qualify. The final three spots will go to the winners of each tournament happening this week.

In Beijing, Group A will consist of the US, Canada, Finland, ROC and Switzerland. Group B will be Japan, China and this weekend’s three winners.

Per the IIHF, “The 2022 Olympic women’s ice hockey tournament will be played according to a similar format used at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championships with two tiered groups of five teams each. The five teams from Group A and the top three teams from Group B will advance to the quarter-finals.”

The final qualification tournaments are happening within three groups:

Group C is Czech Republic, Hungary, Norway and Poland. That tournament is in Chomutov, Czech Republic.

Group D is Germany, Denmark, Austria and Italy. The tournament is being played in Fussen, Germany.

Group E is Sweden, France, Slovakia and Korea. The tournament is in Lulea, Sweden.

Here are the collegians competing this weekend:

Group C:
Czech Republic
Klara Hymlarova St. Cloud State
Dominika Lásková Merrimack
Noemi Neubauerová Colgate
 
 Hungary
Lotti Odnoga Dartmouth
Mira Seregély Maine
 
Norway
Ingrid Berge Norwich
Une Bjelland Adrian
Thea Jørgensen Lindenwood
Ena Nystrøm Mercyhurst
Group D:
Germany
Sandra Arbstreiter Providence
Tabea Botthof Yale
Nina Christof Rensselaer (commit)
Nina Jobst-Smith Minnesota Duluth
Lilli Welcke Maine (commit)
 
Denmark
Amalie Andersen Maine
Lilli Friis-Hansen Rensselaer
Austria
MeiLan Haberl Yale
Theresa Schafzahl Vermont
Anja Trummer Yale
Italy
Nadia Mattivi Boston University
Group E:
Sweden
Josefin Bouveng Princeton (Commit)
Sara Hjalmarsson Providence
Emma Soderberg Minnesota Duluth
France
Chloé Aurard Northeastern
Slovakia
Simone Martina Bednárik Oswego

 

As reminder and for the convenience of having this all in one place, here are the collegians centralized or rostered to compete with countries who have already qualified for Beijing:

USA
Cayla Barnes Boston College
Natalie Buchbinder Wisconsin
Jesse Compher* Boston University
Britta Curl* Wisconsin
Lacey Eden Wisconsin
Caroline Harvey Wisconsin (commit)
Abbey Murphy Minnesota
Grace Zumwinkle* Minnesota
Canada
Ashton Bell* Minnesota Duluth
Sarah Fillier Princeton
Emma Maltais* Ohio State
Finland
Sini Karjalainen Vermont
Jenniina Nylund St. Cloud State
Jenna Silvonen Mercyhurst
Switzerland
Andrea Brändli Ohio State
Rahel Enzler Maine
Saskia Maurer St. Thomas
Alina Müller Northeastern
Nicole Vallario St. Thomas

* indicates players who have completed four years and are not currently on collegiate rosters, but could return to school to use their bonus Covid year of eligibility.

A number of US and Canadian players who have Chinese heritage have been centralized in Russia with the Chinese National Team in hopes of being eligible to play for Team China. As of now, they have not been granted citizenship or an exemption to play international competition, but that may occur before China’s first match on February 3, 2022.

Those players are:

Kassy Betinol Minnesota Duluth
Dani Castino Merrimack
Tia Chan Connecticut
Anna Fairman last played at Robert Morris
Vivian Lu Brown
Taylor Lum St. Lawrence
Anna Segedi St. Lawrence
Camryn Wong Connecticut

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here