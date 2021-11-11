NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey: Collegians competing in IIHF’s 2022 Women’s Final Olympic Qualification tournament

This weekend, the final qualification tournaments for the 2022 Beijing Olympics are happening at sites around the world. A number of current Division I and Division III women’s hockey players are representing their countries at these tournaments.

This is the first year the Olympic field will contain 10 women’s teams. The top six teams in world rankings, plus host China, all automatically qualify. The final three spots will go to the winners of each tournament happening this week.

In Beijing, Group A will consist of the US, Canada, Finland, ROC and Switzerland. Group B will be Japan, China and this weekend’s three winners.

Per the IIHF, “The 2022 Olympic women’s ice hockey tournament will be played according to a similar format used at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championships with two tiered groups of five teams each. The five teams from Group A and the top three teams from Group B will advance to the quarter-finals.”

The final qualification tournaments are happening within three groups:

Group C is Czech Republic, Hungary, Norway and Poland. That tournament is in Chomutov, Czech Republic.

Group D is Germany, Denmark, Austria and Italy. The tournament is being played in Fussen, Germany.

Group E is Sweden, France, Slovakia and Korea. The tournament is in Lulea, Sweden.

Here are the collegians competing this weekend:

Group C: Czech Republic Klara Hymlarova St. Cloud State Dominika Lásková Merrimack Noemi Neubauerová Colgate Hungary Lotti Odnoga Dartmouth Mira Seregély Maine Norway Ingrid Berge Norwich

Une Bjelland Adrian Thea Jørgensen Lindenwood Ena Nystrøm Mercyhurst Group D: Germany Sandra Arbstreiter Providence Tabea Botthof Yale Nina Christof Rensselaer (commit) Nina Jobst-Smith Minnesota Duluth Lilli Welcke Maine (commit) Denmark

Amalie Andersen Maine Lilli Friis-Hansen Rensselaer Austria MeiLan Haberl Yale Theresa Schafzahl Vermont Anja Trummer Yale Italy Nadia Mattivi Boston University Group E:

Sweden Josefin Bouveng Princeton (Commit) Sara Hjalmarsson Providence Emma Soderberg Minnesota Duluth France Chloé Aurard Northeastern Slovakia Simone Martina Bednárik Oswego

As reminder and for the convenience of having this all in one place, here are the collegians centralized or rostered to compete with countries who have already qualified for Beijing:

USA Cayla Barnes Boston College Natalie Buchbinder Wisconsin Jesse Compher* Boston University Britta Curl* Wisconsin Lacey Eden Wisconsin Caroline Harvey Wisconsin (commit) Abbey Murphy Minnesota Grace Zumwinkle* Minnesota

Canada Ashton Bell* Minnesota Duluth Sarah Fillier Princeton Emma Maltais* Ohio State Finland Sini Karjalainen Vermont Jenniina Nylund St. Cloud State Jenna Silvonen Mercyhurst

Switzerland Andrea Brändli Ohio State Rahel Enzler Maine Saskia Maurer St. Thomas Alina Müller Northeastern Nicole Vallario St. Thomas

* indicates players who have completed four years and are not currently on collegiate rosters, but could return to school to use their bonus Covid year of eligibility.

A number of US and Canadian players who have Chinese heritage have been centralized in Russia with the Chinese National Team in hopes of being eligible to play for Team China. As of now, they have not been granted citizenship or an exemption to play international competition, but that may occur before China’s first match on February 3, 2022.

Those players are: