No. 2 Michigan rolls past No. 19 Penn State, completes sweep, 6-2; No. 18 Ohio State overcomes three-goal deficit to upset No. 6 Minnesota; Maine’s Barr earns first coaching win in OT

The juggernaut that is the Michigan offense is showing no sign of slowing down.

The second-ranked Wolverines followed Thursday’s 5-1 win over No. 19 Penn State was an equally dominating 6-2 victory on Friday, completing the weekend sweep to remain atop the Big Ten standings.

Luke Hughes scored twice and added an assist and three other Michigan players recorded at least three points in the victory. Goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 35 Penn State shots to earn his 10th win of the season.

Luke Hughes his 6th goal of the season! Johnson and Beniers 🍏s pic.twitter.com/0R2iTzTcKo — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 13, 2021

Michigan improves to 4-0-0 in November, outscoring opponents, 21-7, over that period.

No. 1 St. Cloud State 5, No. 11 Omaha 1

Veeti Miertinen scored twice in the first period and St. Cloud State never looked back, cruising to a 5-1 win over Omaha.

It is a solid start for the Huskies to a difficult six-game stretch where they face Omaha, Western Michigan and North Dakota in consecutive two-game series.

The Huskies outshot Omaha, 43-19, and held a 5-0 lead before Cameron Berg’s power play goal with 6:29 remaining spoiled the shutout for David Hrenak.

No. 18 Ohio State 4, No. 6 Minnesota 3

Ohio State trailed, 3-0, after the opening period on Friday only to score the game’s final four goals in a dramatic, 4-3, upset of Minnesota at 3M Arena on Friday.

Dunlap put the Buckeyes ahead. pic.twitter.com/sx1uwd3Xhg — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) November 13, 2021

The Gophers grabbed the early lead on goals by Jack Perbix and two by Ben Meyers, his third and fourth this season.

Ohio State pulled within a goal in the second when Jake Wise scored at 4:26 and Patrick Guzzo potted his third of the year at 8:54.

In the third, the Buckeyes completed the turnaround when Gustaf Westlund and Joe Dunlap each tallied for the 4-3 final.

Maine 6, Merrimack 5 (OT)

Maine’s first-year head coach Ben Barr earned his first coaching victory as his Black Bears team rallied from deficits of 3-1 and 5-4 and David Breazeale’s first goal of the season was the overtime winner as Maine earned a 6-5 victory over Merrimack.

Trailing, 5-4, late in the game, Jake Sirota scored an extra-attacker goal with 1:27 remaining to force the overtime. It was Sirota’s second goal of the night.

Breazeale added two assists for a three-point game, while Merrimack’s Max Newton scored twice in a losing effort.