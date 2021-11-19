Top-ranked Michigan falls to Notre Dame on Rolston’s OT winner; Frank scores four as No. 13 Western Michigan routs No. 2 St. Cloud State; No. 4 Minnesota Duluth bests No. 6 North Dakota

No. 14 Notre Dame erased a 2-0 third-period deficit to defeat top-ranked Michigan 3-2 in overtime Friday night at Yost Ice Arena.

Ryder Rolston scored a pair of goals, including the overtime game winner, while Hunter Strand’s goal got the Irish on board to kick start the comeback.

Ryder Rolston's OT winner ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/IFa4VfE9Eh — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 20, 2021

Grant Silianoff had a pair of assists and Ryan Bischel earned the win with a 28-save performance.

“Our guys had no quit,” said Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson. “I thought we played well for the first 40 minutes but they got that late power-play goal for the second goal and we had a little dip on the bench but not for long. Great effort by Hunter Strand’s line going out there and scoring that first goal.”

Ryan Bischel made 28 saves for the win while Erik Portillo stopped 36 for the Wolverines.

at No. 13 Western Michigan 6, No. 2 St. Cloud State 2

Ethen Frank became the first Western Michigan player to score four goals in a game since 2006 as the 13th-ranked Broncos downed No. 2 St. Cloud State 6-2 at Lawson Ice Arena.

Frank finished with a career-high five points on four goals and an assist. The last Bronco to put four in the net in a single game was Brent Walter back on Jan. 16, 2006 in a 5-4 win at Bowling Green.

Hats off to @efrank_98 who completes the 🎩 trick! 🧢🧢🧢 The 🅰️ has a 4-point night so far#NCHChockey x @WMUHockey pic.twitter.com/4hpdQECFlm — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) November 20, 2021

The win was WMU’s third over a top-five team this season.

Brandon Bussi finished with 28 saves for Western Michigan and David Hrenak stopped 19 for the Huskies.

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 6 North Dakota 1

Behind two goals from Casey Gilling, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth defeated No. 6 North Dakota 4-1 on Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The win ends North Dakota’s four-game win-streak.

GOAL!!! Gilling @cgilling9 with his second goal of the night to put UMD up 3-1 in the 2nd! 3 unanswered for UMD! #UMDmHky pic.twitter.com/VAhyB7MkEw — UMD Hockey gifs (@UMDHockeygifs) November 20, 2021

Ryan Fanti made 23 saves for the win between the pipes and has now allowed one goal or less in four straight games.

For North Dakota, Zach Driscoll finished with 23 saves as well in suffering the loss.

Gavin Hain opened the scoring for the Fighting Hawks before the Bulldogs roared back with four unanswered.

Maine 3 at No. 19 Boston College 2 (shootout)

Maine and BC tied 2-2 through three periods and the overtime session before Donavan Villeneuve-Houle ended it in the shootout for the Black Bears.

Villeneuve-Houle also scored in regulation.

Victor Ostman stopped 29 shots for the Black Bears, while Eric Dop tallied 29 saves for Boston College.

at No. 5 Quinnipiac 3, Clarkson 2 (shootout)

Clarkson scored the game’s first two goals only for Quinnipiac to come back and get the next two, including the game-tying goal by Guus van Nes 7:30 into the third period.

Quinnipiac’s Yaniv Perets turned aside 16 shots for the win in goal while Ethan Haider made 19 saves for the Golden Knights.

at Air Force 3, Sacred Heart 2

Will Gavin’s power-play goal late in the third period was the game winner as Air Force defeated Sacred Heart 3-2 at the Cadet Ice Arena.

🚨 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳 𝑮𝑨𝑽𝑰𝑵 with a goal 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JZAl1PwQvG — Air Force Hockey (@AF_HKY) November 20, 2021

“This game came down to special teams and we won that battle,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “Our guys fight so hard and Alex Schilling was good for us. Sacred Heart is an old and deep team and they have some dangerous offensive players. Our guys are a very difficult group to play against. The physicality of our young team can tip the scales at times. We can play better and we will have to tomorrow. We need to take care of the puck better, but we play with a lot of spirit and spunk and the bounces went our way tonight.”

Schilling made 23 saves for the Falcons. Justin Robbins had 20 for the Pioneers.

Michigan Tech 4 at Bemidji State 3

Michigan Tech earned its second straight CCHA road win with a 4-3 victory at No. 20 Bemidji State Friday night.

Tristan Ashbrook collected a pair of goals as the Huskies and Blake Pietila had 22 saves for the win.

Tristan Ashbrook scored his 2nd of the game and 3rd of the season for a 3-1 lead. Brian Halonen and Justin Misiak assisted. #mtuhky #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/6sg93v9NkO — Michigan Tech Hockey (@mtuhky) November 20, 2021

“I thought our guys played extremely hard and were resilient all night,” Michigan Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “These are huge league points for us against a ranked team and highly-respected team. I’m very happy for our players. We’ll enjoy it for a bit before we get some rest and get ready for tomorrow.”

Gavin Enright stopped 30 shots for the Beavers.