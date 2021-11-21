CCHA announces one-game suspension to Bowling Green’s Collin for head contact penalty against Lake Superior State

The CCHA announced Sunday a one-game suspension for Bowling Green sophomore forward Chrystopher Collin.

The suspension stems from an incident at 15:06 of the third period on Saturday, Nov. 20 against Lake Superior State where Collin was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct penalties for contact to the head.

After further league review, the CCHA has determined that the penalty will result in supplemental discipline.

The suspension will be served during the Falcons’ next game, which is Friday, Nov. 26 against Northern Michigan. Collin will be eligible to return to the Bowling Green lineup on Saturday, Nov. 27.