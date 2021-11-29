With 33 first-place votes, Minnesota Duluth takes top spot in Nov. 29 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota Duluth is the new No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, collecting 33 first-place votes this week.

The Bulldogs move up one spot from last week’s No. 2 ranking.

Minnesota State falls to No. 2, but picks up six first-place votes.

Michigan is up one to No. 3 and gains five first-place votes in this week’s poll, flipping with Quinnipiac, who is down to No. 4 with the remaining six first-place votes.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 29, 2021

St. Cloud State remains fifth, followed by Western Michigan up one to sit sixth, North Dakota down one to seventh, Notre Dame holding steady at No. 8, Cornell up one to No. 9, and Omaha dropping one to sit 10th in this week’s poll.

The lone new team in this week’s poll is Clarkson, coming in at No. 19.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.