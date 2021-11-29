D-III East Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – November 29, 2021

Oh, what a weekend it was with a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between Geneseo and Utica; great tournament action with Norwich, Babson, Skidmore, Albertus Magnus and Castleton emerging victorious and non-conference battles that have national ranking implications. Yes, the weekend had everything you would want to see for competitive action – here is a recap of all of the tournament and key non-conference action:

Utica Thanksgiving Invitational

With Friday’s wins in the first round over Massachusetts-Boston and Amherst, the championship matchup everyone wanted with No. 1 Geneseo vs. No. 2 Utica was set for the tournament title. Both teams have demonstrated great offensive firepower so far this season, but the title game was a tight checking, low-scoring affair with the Knights emerging as champions with a 3-0 win.

In a game that saw only 38 shots combined, Peter Morgan scored the only goal the Knights would need with just over five minutes remaining in the opening period. Goaltender Matt Petzian stopped all 23 shots he faced and Brandan Miller and Ryan Burnet each scored an empty-net goal for Geneseo in the final 1:10 of regulation for the final score.

“It was a good hockey game,” said Geneseo coach Chris Schultz. “It was definitely a bit of a chess match.”

Skidmore Invitational

The host school needed an overtime goal from Mike Gelatt with just 26 seconds remaining in the extra session to defeat Chatham, 4-3 in their first round game while Connecticut College held on to defeat Brockport 3-2 despite being outshot by a 44-20 margin.

The title game was close checking with neither the Camels nor Thoroughbreds able to score in the first two periods. With just over five minutes remaining in regulation, defenseman Will Dow-Kenny scored to give Skidmore a 1-0 lead the goaltender Tate Brandon made standup for the shutout win and tournament title. Brandon made 25 saves to earn his first career shutout and earned All-Tournament honors along with Dow-Kenny.

Bowdoin/Colby Face-off

With Babson’s 3-1 win over Bowdoin and Colby’s 7-3 rout of Wentworth on Saturday, the title was to be decided between the Beavers and Mules on Sunday. The seesaw affair was decided in a goal-filled third period where there were five goals scored and four lead changes. Five different players scored for Babson including Thomas Kramer’s tally with just over two minutes remaining in regulation that gave the Beavers an exciting 5-4 win. Goaltender Brad Arvanitis stopped 31 of 35 shots to help their Beavers to their fourth consecutive win and a 7-1-2 record overall.

First Light Shootout at Middlebury

With COVID protocols taking the host school out of the competition, a unique three game round robin was played to decide the title. Both Norwich and Plattsburgh downed Milwaukee School of Engineering to set-up a Sunday championship game between the long-time rivals.

Norwich took an early lead, but Plattsburgh answered back in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. In the third period, goals from Philip Elgstam, Noah Williams, and Scott Swanson secured the 5-2 win for Norwich who were backstopped by Andrew Albano’s 24 saves. Senior Brett Ouderkirk was named tournament MVP for the second time in his career with the Cadets.

PAL Stovepipe Tournament

The early favorites Southern New Hampshire and Fitchburg State were both upset in the first round setting up a championship game between Western New England and Albertus Magnus. The Falcons, who opened the season with four straight losses were looking to build on a three-game win streak that included victories over Hamilton, Manhattanville and Fitchburg State.

Five different players scored for Albertus Magnus including Jonathan Stein who finished the game with a goal and three assists for the Falcons in a convincing 5-1 championship win. The Falcons outshot the Golden Bears by a 49-29 margin with Logan Bateman earning hid fourth win on the season and continuing the Falcons’ win streak.

Spartan Invitational

The newly named Terry Moran Invitational Tournament, after the long-time assistant coach at Castleton, saw the Spartans skate away with the trophy after wins over Rivier and Franklin Pierce.

On Friday, seven unanswered goals from seven different players helped Castleton cruise to a 7-2 win over the Raiders. Franklin Pierce earned their spot in the title game with a 2-0 decision over Arcadia. In the title game, the two teams exchanged goals in the second period setting up a winner take-all final 20 minutes of regulation. Calvin Moise gave the Spartans a 2-1 lead with just under eight minutes remaining and Anton Tarvainen sealed the 3-1 win with a goal at 19:23 of the third period.

Non-Conference

Adrian and Trinity took wins over Wesleyan (7-3) and Salve Regina (4-0) respectively on Saturday before the two nationally ranked teams met on Sunday in Connecticut. The game had playoff intensity as the No. 3 Bulldogs faced off with the No. 10 Bantams. Matus Spodniak scored for the visitors late in the first period and goaltender Cameron Gray made 35 saves to earn the 1-0 shutout win. Patrick Pugliese made 34 saves for the Bantams who saw their offense shutdown by Gray and his Bulldog teammates.

Oswego met Williams in a two-game series in Williamstown and the Lakers came away with a sweep by 3-0 and 3-1 scores. On Saturday Travis Broughman and Garrett Clegg each picked up a goal and an assist while Steven Kozikoski made 24 saves to earn the shutout. On Sunday, Jacob Monroe broke the ice for the Ephs, but the Lakers answered back with a pair of power play goals from Jackson Arcan and Shane Bull for a lead the visitors would not relinquish. Clegg finished the scoring for Oswego who moved to 5-3-1 overall on the season.

Stevenson hosted Tufts in a two-game series with the hosts cruising to 6-2 and 4-0 wins. In the opener, Austin Masters scored twice and added an assist as the Mustangs scored four times in the opening period. In the second game, Ryan Kenny made 34 saves while Ryan Patrick scored a power play goal and a shorthanded goal to blow open a 1-0 game for Stevenson. The win moved the Mustangs to 6-2-1 on the season.

Three Biscuits

Seth Benson – Salve Regina – scored a natural hat trick in the Seahawks’ 4-1 win over Wesleyan on Sunday.

Tate Brandon – Skidmore – recorded the shutout in Skidmore’s 1-0 win over Connecticut College to earn them the championship of their own tournament.

John Campomenosi – Trinity – figured in all of the scoring in the Bantams’ 4-0 win over Salve Regina on Saturday. Campomenosi scored one goal and added three assists in Saturday’s win.

Every week the action seems to get better and better and the old cliché about anyone being able to beat anyone is tangible each weekend. December is looming so closing out the first-half strong is in focus for all of the teams.