This Week in Hockey East: First chapter of Boston College-Boston University rivalry comes at critical point in season for both teams

Yes, it’s a battle of longtime cross-town rivals.

But a lot more than just a share of intra-city bragging rights will be on the line Friday when Boston College (7-5-2, 5-3-1 Hockey East) takes the short trip down Comm. Ave to Boston University (6-9-2, 5-5-2) for the first of three meetings between the two schools this season (7:30 p.m., NESN) and 285th overall.

With the season at its symbolic halfway point, it’s not at all too early for teams to concern themselves with playoff seeding. As both teams are firmly in the middle of the pack of the Hockey East standings (BC is fifth with 17 points with BU at sixth with 16), both would like to position themselves as contenders and to gain home-ice advantage for the conference tournament, now just three months away.

“I think we’re both going to be pretty good this year,” said 28-year Eagles coach Jerry York. “We’re not sitting at the top of the league, either one of us. The games with BU are pivotal, in my mind, for national ranking and RPI.”

With both teams known for speed, Terriers coach Albie O’Connell said predicted a close game Friday, one that will be determined by which team is more focused.

“I think it’s going to be a one-goal contest,” O’Connell said on the USCHO “Game of the Week” podcast earlier this week. “It’s going to be important for the team that’s more disciplined (and) that can stay out of the penalty box. I like that team’s chances more than the others.”

Following Friday’s matchup, the schools won’t see each other for a while. Unless both make the final of the Beanpot tournament at TD Garden on Feb. 14, the two clubs won’t meet again until a home-and-home series the weekend of Feb. 25. That, plus the fact neither team will see meaningful action until New Year’s weekend, makes Friday night’s game special.

Oh, and there’s the rivalry aspect.

O’Connell said playing BC brings back fond memories of his predecessor, legendary BU coach Jack Parker, who got a little more passionate as games against Boston opponents grew near.

“The week of a Beanpot or a BC game, you’d know that the intensity was ramped up,” O’Connell said. “His intensity, his screaming, his attention to detail — everything. (Everyone) gets a little more excited for a cross-town rival.”

York said the rivalry is as special now as it has ever been.

“It’s the team we measure ourselves against every year,” York said. “The rivalry has always survived — the Green Line, Comm. Ave, it’s a rivalry. It brings out the best in both of us, and I think it will be a terrific game.”

Jack McBain leads the Eagles in scoring with nine goals and 10 assists (19 points) and is ranked 13th in the country in points-per-game with 1.36. York said he appreciates McBain’s experience as a fourth-year senior, which has made him more confident and assertive this season.

“He’s been a real leader for us,” York said. “He brings some good size and hockey savvy to our team.”

The Terriers are 3-4-1 so far this season at Agganis Arena, while BC is 3-3-0 on the road.

“When you face BC, you have to be on your toes,” O’Connell added “You have to be good defensively. They pose some challenge with some of the size they have, on top of some of the skill and speed. It’s going to be a really tough matchup and (a) tight contest.”