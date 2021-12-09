D-III East Hockey Game Picks – December 9, 2021

Even though it is the last weekend of play for the semester, there is no drop-off on the important matchups this week in conference play with several marquee games this weekend amongst nationally ranked teams. I really struggled with last weekend’s picks that finished below 50% at 5-7-0 (.607) which lowers the overall record to 39-25-6 (.600). Like all the teams closing out the semester it is time to finish on a better trend heading into the New Year. Here are the picks for this weekend:

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Assumption v. Westfield State

The Greyhounds travel west to face the Owls and the offense will be on display for both teams in this non-conference affair. The visitors get the win with better special teams – Assumption, 5-4

Friday, December 10, 2021

Western New England v. Suffolk

Coach Mike Young has the Golden Bears playing some good hockey and they will need it against goaltender Cal Wilcox and the Rams. Third period goal and empty-netter are the difference for the visitors – WNE, 4-2

Amherst v. Middlebury

The Panthers are not celebrating the school’s 100th anniversary of collegiate hockey in the manner which they would like. Not enough games played to take down a Mammoth team needing wins and points – Amherst, 4-1

Neumann v. Albertus Magnus

This game is a real toss-up, so I am going with the home team to find some scoring from other than the first line or the power play to earn the Falcons a win – Albertus Magnus, 4-3

Potsdam v. Canton

The Kangaroos always get up for games with their SUNYAC brethren but this one is a lot closer than they would like with the Bears. Home team hangs on for the win – Canton, 5-2

Brockport v. Geneseo (1)

The Golden Eagles started out fast but struggled in recent outings for wins. Not much motivation needed to play the nation’s No. 1 ranked team but that doesn’t necessarily translate to enough goals to win – Geneseo, 4-2

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Curry (13) v. Salve Regina

The Colonels are fresh off a weekend series with Endicott and travel to face yet another top-half contender. A great opening twenty minutes gets the visitors off and running to the win – Curry, 5-3

Wilkes (11) v. Adrian (2)

The Bulldogs have spent a little time out east playing some very challenging teams like Utica and Trinity and best not look past a talented Wilkes squad even on home ice. The Colonels challenge early but fall just short – Adrian, 5-3

Plymouth State v. New England College

This battle between New Hampshire institutions should be a very entertaining game. I really could see a tie between the two teams but feel like the Panthers would find some overtime magic to win – PSU, 4-3

Colby v. Connecticut College

The Mules would love to close out a strong first semester with a win to make the long bus ride home that much more enjoyable. Power play is the difference for Blaise MacDonald’s squad – Colby, 3-1

Hobart (5) v. Trinity (10)

What a great non-conference battle to close out the first-half of the season. Both teams are talented and well coached, but the Statesmen might have the edge in the crease that helps them earn a big “W” – Hobart, 3-2

Oswego v. Nazareth

The Lakers have taken some steps forward after a slow start to their season. Coach Gosek really wants to see another 60 minute effort and a win to set-up a strong second-half for the Lakers. Check the box – Oswego, 5-2

It’s the final weekend of the first semester and still some very meaningful games on the schedule to be played. No just showing up if you want to enjoy the break on a winning note – “Drop the Puck!”