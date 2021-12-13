Minnesota State retains top spot, gets 37 first-place votes in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll

For the second week in a row, Minnesota State is the No. 1-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll, garnering 37 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Quinnipiac stays No. 2, getting 12 first-place votes, while Michigan stays No. 3 and Western Michigan is again fourth. North Dakota rounds out the top five, up two spots from last week.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll – Dec. 13, 2021

Minnesota Duluth is sixth, down from five, and St. Cloud State is seventh, down from No. 6, and also earned a first-place vote. Denver is up three to No. 8, Cornell remains ninth, and Notre Dame falls two to No. 10 in this week’s poll.

Two teams that were unranked in the Dec. 6 poll enter the rankings this week as Michigan Tech comes in at No. 18 and Boston College is 20th.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 13 other teams received votes.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country.

DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.