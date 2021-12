The CCHA announced Monday that Bowling Green sophomore forward Chrystopher Collin has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 19:31 of the third period on Friday, Dec. 17 against Ohio State.

The on-ice call was a five-minute major and game disqualification for fighting.

The suspension will be served during the Falcons’ next game, Dec. 28, 2021, against Providence. Collin will be eligible to return to the BGSU lineup on Dec. 29 against Wisconsin or Yale.