Minnesota State picks up 43 first-place votes, starts 2022 as No. 1 college hockey team in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 43 first-place votes this week, Minnesota State remains the top team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Quinnipiac is again No. 2, getting the other seven first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Western Michigan is up one to No. 3, St. Cloud State moves up three to No. 4, and North Dakota holds firm at No. 5 this week.

Michigan drops three spots to No. 6, Denver jumps one to No. 7, Minnesota Duluth falls two to No. 8, Minnesota is up a pair to sit ninth, and Massachusetts is back in the top 10, jumping two spots in the latest rankings to go to 10th in the poll.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 3, 2022

All teams in spots 10-20 were part of the last poll on Dec. 13, with Cornell the biggest mover, down five spots to No. 14 this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 12 other teams received votes in the first poll of 2022.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

