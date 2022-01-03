Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger look at this past weekend’s games and news.

Topics include:

• Will holiday tournament wins propel Wisconsin and Boston College in the second half of the season?

• The holiday tournament that wasn’t – the GLI – and updates on Michigan’s decision not to play Western Michigan

• Minnesota State’s sweep of Minnesota Duluth – and McKay’s crazy numbers as of late

• St. Cloud State, fresh off a sweep of Bemidji State, prepares to meet UMD

• Does Arizona State’s sweep of Cornell put the Sun Devils back on the NCAA screen?

• COVID’s impact continues to affect schedules – will this impact league standings and scrap the PairWise?

• The World Juniors cancellation (or postponement?)

• Will the NHL’s withdrawal from the Olympics impact college hockey?

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.