Looking back at the weekend in D-III West Hockey

For the third time in program history, Adrian had an opportunity to play an outdoor hockey game. The Bulldogs battled the Milwaukee School of Engineering Sunday night at Fifth Third Field as part of the 2021 Winterfest in Toledo.

Ranked No. 1 in the nation in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III men’s poll, Adrian scored three times in the second period and got another stellar performance out of Cam Gray in goal to hold off the Raiders.

The first four goals of the game were off the power play, starting with the Raiders’ Matt Hanewall punching one in just over five minutes into the game.

Sam Ruffin answered with one of his own five minutes as the Bulldogs and Raiders headed into the second period tied at 1-1.

Christian Sabin pushed MSOE back in front 2-1 early in the second before Rex Moe tied the score at 2-2. That was the first of three goals Adrian would score in a span of three minutes.

Zach Goberis scored the first of his two goals to give Adrian the lead for good. Alessio Luciani added a goal as well in the second as Adrian took a 4-2 lead into the third.

MSOE closed the gap to 4-3 with just over six minutes left in the third on a goal by Kyle Herbster before Goeberis finished out the scoring.

Gray made 19 saves for the Bulldogs as he remained unbeaten. Darius Bell tallied 24 saves for the Raiders, who dropped to 3-7-2 on the season and were playing Adrian for the third time this season. They played the Bulldogs much tougher this time around after getting outscored 15-5 in two meetings against them last month.

Adrian has now won 12 consecutive games and sits at 12-1 on the year.

Auggies win tournament

Samuel Vyletelka recorded his NCAA Division III-leading third shutout of the season and helped lift Augsburg to the championship in the Oswego State Hockey Classic Sunday.

The Auggies’ standout goaltender stopped 22 shots in a 2-0 win over Skidmore. It was just the fifth game of his college career.

Fritz Belisle scored both goals for the Auggies, who improved to 11-2. Kyler Yeo dished out a pair of assists in the win.

The Auggies, ranked fourth in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III men’s poll going into the weekend, have outscored the opposition 41-18 and have shutout four opponents. They held Skidmore scoreless on five power play opportunities, and they rank 10th nationally in penalty kills at 88.7 percent.

Jarod Blackowiak, who scored the game winner in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Oswego State, was named the tourney MVP. Vyletelka was a second-team all-tournament team selection.

Blackowiak and Patrick O’Connor punched in power play goals Saturday to pace the Auggies, who held a slim 31-29 advantage in shots.

Jack Robbel came through with 28 saves as he helped Augsburg bounce back from its 5-2 loss against top-ranked Adrian two nights earlier.

Sabres are champs once again

Marian won the Superior Showdown for the third time in four appearances in the final as it skated to a 3-1 win over Aurora, which came in ranked No. 10 in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III men’s poll.

Colby Muise made 41 saves for his fifth win of the year. Parker Colley scored a goal and dished out two assists.

Colley’s goal proved to be the game winner as he scored off the power play with less than 10 minutes left in the second period to put the Sabres in front 2-1.

Yellowjackets win consolation final

UW-Superior took control of its game against St. Scholastica in the second period, scoring three times in the period and going on to win 5-1 to secure the consolation title of the Superior Showdown Friday.

Reed Stark scored twice and dished out an assist for the Yellowjackets (7-4-2), who tallied the final five goals of the game and got a 22-save performance from Myles Hektor. He won his fourth game of the year.

C.J. Walker and Gavin Rasmussen both came through with a goal and an assist. The Yellowjackets played Marian to a 2-2 tie on Friday but lost in a shootout to the Sabres.

Bethel back on track

Bethel looked impressive in a non-conference series sweep of Lake Forest over the weekend.

Dylan Giorgio played a key role, scoring two goals as the Royals earned a 3-2 win in a New Year’s Day matchup against the Foresters at home.

Giorgio broke a 2-2 tie with 8:43 left in the game to put Bethel (8-3-1) in front for good. Ridge Gerads racked up 30 saves, including nine in the final period as the Royals improved to 5-1 at home this season.

In Friday’s win, the Royals killed off five power play opportunities. They are among the best in the NCAA in that category. Gerads got his job done in goal as he recorded his second shutout of the year. He made 24 saves in the win.

Giorgio scored a goal and dished out an assist while Luke Posner scored his sixth goal of the season.

The Royals came into the weekend winless in their last three outings but head into January with momentum on their side.

Wild day for Oles, Pipers

St. Olaf appeared to be on its way to an easy win over Hamline Friday. That is until the Pipers outscored the Oles 3-1 over the next two period to force a 4-4 tie.

Hamline trailed 3-1 after one period of play and trailed 4-2 heading into the third.

The Oles (4-7-3) were playing with just 17 available skates and Tyler Cooper and Luke Suter each scored a goal and dished out an assist. Matthew Pointer tallied two assists.

Hamline (2-8-1) held a 37-30 advantage in shots and got a pair of goals from Joe Collins.