St. Lawrence-New Hampshire men’s hockey game scheduled for Jan. 7 canceled due to COVID-19, will not have makeup date

The New Hampshire-St. Lawrence men’s hockey game scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Whittemore Center has been cancelled due to COVID protocols within the SLU program.

The game will not be rescheduled.

The Wildcats actively seeking an opponent for Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Whittemore Center, and an announcement will be forthcoming.

Tickets for the UNH/SLU game will be accepted for a potential Friday night game against a different opponent, or fans can exchange their tickets at the UNH ticket office for tickets of equal or lesser value, based on availability, to any remaining Wildcats’ home game during the 2021-22 season.

New Hampshire is scheduled to meet Clarkson on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Whittemore Center.