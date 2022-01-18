Mercyhurst’s Sheriff suspended one game by Atlantic Hockey for slashing penalty Jan. 15 against AIC

Atlantic Hockey announced Tuesday a one-game suspension for Mercyhurst forward Dante Sheriff, effective for the Lakers’ next game.

The suspension is a result of Sheriff’s major penalty for slashing and game misconduct, which occurred at the 12:13 mark of the third period in Mercyhurst’s road game on Saturday, Jan. 15 against AIC.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Mercyhurst’s next game is Friday, Jan. 21 at home against Air Force. Sheriff would be eligible to return for the Lakers’ Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 game against Air Force.