Hockey East announces upcoming schedule updates for three conference women’s series

Hockey East announced Wednesday schedule updates for its women’s conference,

The women’s series between UConn and New Hampshire, previously scheduled for Jan. 21-22, has been rescheduled. The Huskies will host the Wildcats on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 24-25, at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

The women’s series between Boston College and Boston University, previously scheduled for Jan. 7-8, has been rescheduled. The Terriers will host the Eagles on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. before traveling to Chestnut Hill on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.

The women’s series between Merrimack and Providence, previously scheduled for Jan. 14-15, has been rescheduled. The Friars will host the Warriors on Tuesday, Feb. 8 before traveling to Merrimack on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.