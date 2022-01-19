WCHA announces rescheduled games at St. Cloud State previously postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The WCHA has announced the rescheduling of three games at St. Cloud State for matchups previously canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State – 3 p.m. CDT

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Ohio State at St. Cloud State – 4 p.m. CDT

Tuesday, Feb. 15: Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State – 3 p.m. CDT

Due to an imbalance of the number of WCHA games set to be played, the league now changes its standings to the use of points percentage rather than overall points earned, as detailed by the WCHA’s COVID-19 protocols agreed upon by the member schools prior to the start of the season.

Minnesota Duluth was previously scheduled to travel to St. Cloud State on Jan. 7-8, while Ohio State was scheduled for their series against the Huskies on Jan. 14-15. Ohio State now travels for their series to Minnesota State Feb. 4-5 before heading two hours north for their Tuesday, Feb. 15 matchup at St. Cloud State.