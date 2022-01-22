Hockey East issues one-game suspensions to Boston College’s Kuntar, UMass Lowell’s Meehan for separate on-ice penalties from Jan. 21 games

Hockey East announced Saturday that Boston College sophomore forward Trevor Kuntar has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 16:34 of the third period on Friday, January 21 against Providence.

Kuntar was given a major penalty for contact to the head and a game misconduct on the play.

Kuntar will miss the game on Saturday, January 22 at Providence and will be eligible to return to the Eagles’ lineup on Friday, January 28, at Maine.

Additionally, UMass Lowell sophomore defenseman Ben Meehan has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 18:37 of the second period on Friday, January 21 at Merrimack.

On the play, Meehan was assessed a major penalty for cross checking and a game misconduct.

Meehan will miss the game on Saturday, January 22 against Merrimack and will be eligible to return to the River Hawks’ lineup on Friday, January 28, at Northeastern.