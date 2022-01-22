Fredonia’s Dyck makes 38 saves, scores goalie goal as Blue Devils down Buffalo State Friday night

After back-to-back weekends of canceled games, the Fredonia men’s hockey took it to Buffalo State with a commanding 5-1 win on Friday.

Five different players scored — including goalie Logan Dyck.

Dyck also put in another fine performance in goal, making 38 saves while allowing just a single score.

After a scoreless first, Kieran Furlonger and Ethan Kirbis staked the Devils to a 2-0 lead. With nine minutes left in the second, the Bengal’s Joel Frazee cut the lead in half, making it a 2-1 game.

The Devils would go on to dominate the third period. Craig McCabe made it 3-1 at the halfway mark of the final period.

The Devils would add a pair of empty-net scores in the final minutes to put the game on ice. Gregg Lee scored at the 18:40 mark, and the Bengals kept the skater advantage leaving Dyck with his goal-scoring opportunity just eight seconds later.

Dyck’s goal was the first by a goaltender in NCAA hockey – and 12th overall – since Northern Michigan’s Atte Tolvanen accomplished the feat Dec. 7, 2018.

Matt Letmanski collected a pair of assists. He and McCabe both earned two points.

Emil Norrman made 27 saves for Buffalo State.

Fredonia was 0-2 on the power play, and the Bengals went 0-4.

Buffalo State drops to 4-12-0 on the season, and 2-6-0 in the conference.

Fredonia State also maintains its upper hand in the Battle by the Lake. The win gives them a 7-4 lead for the traveling trophy competition.