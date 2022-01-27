Anticipated snowfall moves Holy Cross-AIC men’s hockey game from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30

The second game of this weekend’s Holy Cross-AIC series originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., has been pushed back one day due to expected heavy snowfall in the area on Saturday.

Holy Cross and AIC will now finish their weekend series on Sunday, Jan. 30 at noon ET on AIC’s home ice at the MassMutual Center with the game streaming live on FloHockey.tv.

The first game of the series set for this evening, Jan. 27, will go on as scheduled at 7 p.m. ET.