Women’s Hockey: 43% of players competing in Beijing Olympics played NCAA D-I hockey

Of the 230 women rostered on 10 teams set to drop the puck next Thursday in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, 101 played at least one season of NCAA Division I hockey. Five more women are committed to start their NCAA career next season.
In total, 107 women have connections to North American collegiate programs. They represent 32 Division I schools, one Division III school and two U-Sports programs. Twenty-nine of the 105 women are currently enrolled in college or have remaining eligibility in their collegiate career.
Every Division I conference is represented. There are four CHA teams, 10 ECAC teams, nine Hockey East teams, one NEWHA team and eight WCHA teams (including since-shuttered North Dakota).
* indicates players who are current college players and players who have completed four years, but could return to school to use their bonus Covid year of eligibility.
The Breakdown, by school:
|Boston College – 3
Boston University – 2
Brown – 2
Clarkson – 6
Colgate – 1
Connecticut – 3
Cornell – 5
Dartmouth – 1
Harvard – 2
Lindenwood – 1
LIU – 1
Maine – 4
Merrimack – 2
Minnesota – 10
Minnesota Duluth – 12
Minnesota State – 1
New Hampshire – 1
North Dakota – 5
Northeastern – 5
Ohio State – 6
|Penn State – 1
Princeton – 3
Providence – 1
Robert Morris – 3
RPI – 1
St. Lawrence – 3
St. Cloud State – 3
St. Thomas – 2
Syracuse – 1
Vermont – 4
Wisconsin – 10
Yale – 1DIII
Castleton – 1U-Sports
McGill – 1
University of Montreal – 1
With the time difference, games from this Olympics will air live in the US in the late evening or early morning. Switzerland and Canada will play at 11:10 pm Eastern on Wednesday, February 2 and that game will air live on USA Network in the US. Finland and the Americans will play at 8:10 am Eastern on Thursday, February 3.
The full women’s hockey schedule can be found here and this page shows all Olympics television coverage plans.
|USA
*Cayla Barnes – Boston College
Megan Bozek – Minnesota
Hannah Brandt – Minnesota
Dani Cameranesi – Minnesota
Alex Carpenter – Boston College
Alex Cavallini – Wisconsin
*Jesse Compher – Boston University
Kendall Coyne Schofield – Northeastern
Brianna Decker – Wisconsin
Jincy Dunne – Ohio State
Savannah Harmon – Clarkson
Caroline Harvey – Wisconsin (commit)
Nicole Hensley – Lindenwood
Megan Keller – Boston College
Amanda Kessel – Minnesota
Hilary Knight – Wisconsin
* Abbey Murphy – Minnesota
Kelly Pannek – Minnesota
Abby Roque – Wisconsin
Maddie Rooney – Minnesota Duluth
Hayley Scamurra – Northeastern
Lee Stecklein – Minnesota
* Grace Zumwinkle – Minnesota
|Canada
Erin Ambrose – Clarkson
* Ashton Bell – Minnesota Duluth
Kristin Campbell – Wisconsin
Emily Clark – Wisconsin
Melodie Daoust – McGill
Ann-Renee Desbiens – Wisconsin
Rentata Fast – Clarkson
* Sarah Fillier – Princeton
Brianne Jenner – Cornell
Rebecca Johnston – Cornell
Jocelyne Larocque – Minnesota Duluth
* Emma Maltais – Ohio State
Emerance Maschmeyer – Harvard
Sarah Nurse – Wisconsin
Marie-Philip Poulin – Boston University
Jamie Lee Rattray – Clarkson
Jill Saulnier – Cornell
Ella Shelton – Clarkson
Natalie Spooner – Ohio State
Laura Stacey – Dartmouth
Claire Thompson – Princeton
Blayre Turnbull – Wisconsin
Micah Zandee-Hart – Cornell
|China
* Kassy Betinol – Minnesota Duluth
* Tia Chan – Connecticut
Anna Fairman – Robert Morris
Rebekah Kolstad – North Dakota/MinnState
Rachel Llanes – Northeastern
Leah Lum – Connecticut
* Taylor Lum – St. Lawrence
Hannah Miller – St. Lawrence
Kimberly Newell – Princeton
* Anna Segedi – St. Lawrence
* Camryn Wong – Connecticut
Jessica Wong – Minnesota Duluth
Madison Woo – Brown
|Czechia
Kateřina Bukolská – Merrimack
* Klára Hymlarová – St. Cloud State
Samantha Ahn Kolowratová – Vermont
Denisa Křížová – Northeastern
* Dominika Lásková – Merrimack
Aneta Lédlová – Robert Morris
Alena Mills – Brown
* Natalie Mlynkova – Vermont
Katerina Mrázová – Minnesota Duluth
* Noemi Neubauerova – Colgate
* Kristyna Patkova – Vermont
Michaela Pejzlova – Clarkson
Vendula Pribylova – Maine
Lenka Serdar – Cornell
|Denmark
* Amalie Andersen – Maine
* Lilli Pearl Friis-Hansen – RPI
Michelle Weis Hansen – Maine
Josefine Jakobsen – North Dakota
Nicoline Søndergaard Jensen – New Hampshire/Castleton (DIII)
|Finland
* Sini Karjalainen – Vermont
Michelle Karvinen – North Dakota
Nelli Laitinen – Minnesota (commit)
Eveliina Mäkinen – Minnesota Duluth
* Jenniina Nylund – St. Cloud State
Meeri Räisänen – Robert Morris
Susanna Tapani – North Dakota
Minttu Tuominen – Ohio State
|Japan
Akane Hosoyamada – Syracuse
|Russia
Alexandra Vafina – Minnesota Duluth/University of Calgary
|Sweden
Jessica Adolfsson – Penn State
Paula Bergström – LIU
Josefin Bouveng – Minnesota (commit)
Johanna Fallman – North Dakota
Linnea Hedin – Minnesota Duluth
* Sara Hjalmarsson – Providence
Michelle Lowenhielm – Minnesota Duluth
Sofie Lundin – Ohio State (commit)
* Emma Soderberg – Minnesota Duluth
|Switzerland
* Andrea Brändli – Ohio State
* Rahel Enzler – Maine
* Keely Moy – Harvard
* Saskia Maurer – St. Thomas
* Alina Müller – Northeastern
Kaleigh Quennec – University of Montreal
Phoebe Staenz – Yale
Lara Stalder – Minnesota Duluth
* Nicole Vallario – St. Thomas
Laura Zimmerman – St. Cloud State (commit)