Women’s Hockey: 43% of players competing in Beijing Olympics played NCAA D-I hockey

Of the 230 women rostered on 10 teams set to drop the puck next Thursday in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, 101 played at least one season of NCAA Division I hockey. Five more women are committed to start their NCAA career next season.

In total, 107 women have connections to North American collegiate programs. They represent 32 Division I schools, one Division III school and two U-Sports programs. Twenty-nine of the 105 women are currently enrolled in college or have remaining eligibility in their collegiate career.

Every Division I conference is represented. There are four CHA teams, 10 ECAC teams, nine Hockey East teams, one NEWHA team and eight WCHA teams (including since-shuttered North Dakota).

* indicates players who are current college players and players who have completed four years, but could return to school to use their bonus Covid year of eligibility.

The Breakdown, by school:

Boston College – 3

Boston University – 2

Brown – 2

Clarkson – 6

Colgate – 1

Connecticut – 3

Cornell – 5

Dartmouth – 1

Harvard – 2

Lindenwood – 1

LIU – 1

Maine – 4

Merrimack – 2

Minnesota – 10

Minnesota Duluth – 12

Minnesota State – 1

New Hampshire – 1

North Dakota – 5

Northeastern – 5

Ohio State – 6 Penn State – 1

Princeton – 3

Providence – 1

Robert Morris – 3

RPI – 1

St. Lawrence – 3

St. Cloud State – 3

St. Thomas – 2

Syracuse – 1

Vermont – 4

Wisconsin – 10

Yale – 1DIII

Castleton – 1U-Sports

McGill – 1

University of Montreal – 1

With the time difference, games from this Olympics will air live in the US in the late evening or early morning. Switzerland and Canada will play at 11:10 pm Eastern on Wednesday, February 2 and that game will air live on USA Network in the US. Finland and the Americans will play at 8:10 am Eastern on Thursday, February 3.

The full women’s hockey schedule can be found here and this page shows all Olympics television coverage plans.