Hockey East announces upcoming schedule updates for women’s conference teams

Hockey East announced Thursday schedule updates for women’s conference games.

The New Hampshire and Northeastern women’s teams, previously scheduled to play two games on Jan. 14-15, have been rescheduled to play a single conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at New Hampshire. The second conference game will not be rescheduled.

The Boston University and Maine women’s teams, previously scheduled to play two games on Jan. 14-15, have been rescheduled to play a single conference game on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at Boston University. The second conference game will not be rescheduled.

As a result, those four programs will play 26 Hockey East league games, while the other six teams will have played the full 27-game schedule. Because of this discrepancy, the 2021-22 Hockey East standings and seeding for the 2022 Hockey East women’s tournament will be determined by points percentage. A regular-season champion will be crowned.

Additionally, in anticipation of inclement weather in the Boston area on Saturday, two women’s games have been moved to Sunday, Jan. 30. Boston College at Boston University will take place at 1 p.m. and UConn at Holy Cross will begin at 2 p.m.