Clarkson, Lake Superior State, UMass, Wisconsin make up field for 2022 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

The second annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off will return to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum Dec. 28-29, 2022.

The field for the event consists of Clarkson, Lake Superior State, UMass and Wisconsin.

Semifinal play will take place on Wednesday, December 28 with the championship game and third-place game on Thursday, December 29. Matchups will be announced at a later date.

“The inaugural Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off this past December was an unqualified success,” said Gazelle Group president Rick Giles in a statement. “The feedback we received from the teams, the fans, and the media was tremendous, and we look forward to making the 2022 event even better.”

In December’s the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off, Wisconsin won the title with a pair of victories decided in extra time. In the semifinals, the Badgers defeated Yale 3-2 in overtime before winning the championship in a shootout with then-No. 16 Providence. Despite renewed COVID-19 concerns and snow, nearly 13,000 fans attended the inaugural event at the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

“We are proud to have college hockey return to Fiserv Forum for the second year in a row as we continue to offer a diverse list of events at the arena,” said Peter Feigin, Fiserv Forum and Bucks president. “Milwaukee has a rich history of college hockey tournaments, and we are excited to continue the tradition by hosting Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off again at Fiserv Forum.”

Milwaukee hosted the NCAA men’s Frozen Four on three occasions – 1993, 1997, and 2006. In 2006, Wisconsin won its most recent national championship on the Bradley Center ice.

Tickets for the 2022 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off will go on sale at a later date.