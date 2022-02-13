No. 19 Clarkson holds on to beat No. 2 Quinnipiac; Miami sweeps No. 18 Omaha; No. 4 Michigan downs Michigan State in ‘Duel in the D;’ No. 10 St. Cloud State tops No. 5 Western Michigan

With No. 1 Minnesota State idle this weekend, No. 2 Quinnipiac took center stage as the top ranked team.

Saturday night, No. 19 Clarkson jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held on for a 3-1 win over the Bobcats.

Luke Santerno posted two goals for the Golden Knights and Zach Tsekos added an empty-netter.

Ethan Haider made 28 saves for the win in net for Clarkson, who is still in second place in ECAC Hockey, but now just one point out of first place behind Quinnipiac.

Michael Lombardi scored QU’s lone goal and Yaniv Perets finished with 11 saves in suffering the defeat.

MIAMI 4, No. 18 OMAHA 2

Miami earned a sweep over No. 18 Omaha with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night at Steve “Coach” Cady Arena.

Ryan Savage puts Miami up by 2 with help from Hampus Rydqvist #RiseUpRedHawks pic.twitter.com/oQl9GNpviI — Miami Hockey (@MiamiOH_Hockey) February 13, 2022

PJ Fletcher scored 34 seconds into the game to get the RedHawks off to a quick start, and Chase Gresock’s second goal finished the scoring with 11 seconds to go to seal Miami’s third victory over Omaha this season.

Ludvig Persson picked up the win in net with 25 saves.

No. 4 MICHIGAN 7, MICHIGAN STATE 3

An offensive surge by fourth-ranked Michigan propelled the Wolverines to a 7-3 win over Michigan State on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena in the rivalry’s annual “Duel in the D” matchup in Detroit.

With the win, the Iron D trophy remains in Ann Arbor for the fifth consecutive time after MSU won the inaugural game in 2016.

Erik Portillo was solid in net for Michigan, making 22 saves on 25 shots to earn his 23rd win of the season.

Jimmy Lambert notched his first career multi-goal game, while Luke Hughes tallied three points for the second straight night, with one goal and two assists, and Ethan Edwards recorded two assists for the second time in four games.

No. 10 ST. CLOUD STATE 4, No. 5 WESTERN MICHIGAN 1

Joe Molenaar scored two goals to lead No. 10 St. Cloud State to a 4-1 win over No. 5 Western Michigan Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Huskies jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two goals in the second period and added two in the final seven minutes of the game to pick up a crucial three points in the NCHC standings.

Goalie David Hrenak stopped 21 of 22 shots in the game to earn his 13th victory of the season.

BOWLING GREEN 4, No. 14 MICHIGAN TECH 2

No. 14 Michigan Tech suffered its first loss of 2022 as Bowling Green won 4-2 Saturday night to split the Winter Carnival series.

The Huskies won the MacInnes Trophy after outscoring the Falcons 6-4 on the weekend, and Brian Halonen was named Winter Carnival MVP.

“I thought we got outplayed in every aspect,” Michigan Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We played decent in the first 10 minutes and then we were gassed. We’ve been on a good run and have played a lot of hockey lately. We’re going to turn the page on this game and get some rest.”

Nathan Burke, Evan Dougherty, Ryan O’Hare and Coale Norris netted BGSU’s goals.

Christian Stoever stopped 24 shots for the Falcons and Blake Pietila had 26 saves for the Huskies.

No. 9 UMASS 4, MAINE 2<?h4>

No. 9 Massachusetts hockey rode a 3-0 start to a 4-2 win over Maine on Saturday night at the Mullins Center.

“I thought it was a great response by our team after being disappointed last night,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “The first 10 minutes were excellent, we get up 3-0, and unfortunately some bad bounces and penalties allowed Maine to get back in the game and their power play was very good tonight. But once we got into the second period, I think we only gave up 10 shots the rest of the way and really dominated and it was a pound the rock kind of game where we just kept playing hard and eventually scored that goal to separate us. It was a really solid game all-around by our team tonight.”

Garrett Wait bats home his own rebound out of mid-air to give @UMassHockey a 4-2 lead in the 3rd 😱🚨 Tune into NESN for the 3rd period of the Hockey East Game of the Week#HockeyEast | #WhereChampionsPlay pic.twitter.com/OuoCwwqdXJ — Hockey East (@hockey_east) February 13, 2022

Four UMass players had multi-point nights, led by Bobby Trivigno’s three assists. Garrett Wait contributed two goals, his fifth and sixth in the past four games, Josh Lopina had a goal and an assist and Ryan Ufko added two helpers.

Matt Murray ended the night with 22 saves for the Minutemen and Victor Ostman turned aside 34 in between the pipes for Maine.