Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap, February 14, 2022

(1) Minnesota at St. Cloud State

The Huskies jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on goals from Emma Gentry and Nicole Ness and were holding that lead into the final minutes of the second, but the Gophers slowly but surely clawed back as the game went on. Abigail Boreen made it 2-1 with about five minutes until the horn and then Catie Skaja scored in the final 10 seconds of the period to make it a 2-2 game going into the second intermission. Boreen completed a hat trick by the midpoint of the third, scoring twice to make it 4-2 Minnesota. Taylor Heise scored to make it 5-2. Olivia Cvar scored on the power play with about a minute to go, but St. Cloud State ran out of time and the Gophers took a 5-3 win. In the second game, Catie Skaja put Minnesota up 1-0 in the opening minutes. Cvar responded on the PP not long after and the teams headed to the locker room tied at 1. Savannah Norcross had the only goal of the second to give the Gophers a 2-1 lead. In the third, Olivia Knowles scored early on and the Skaja and Ella Huber each scored a short-handed goal to make it a 5-1 win and weekend sweep for Minnesota.

(2) Ohio State at Bemidji State

Words do not do the ending of Friday’s game justice – if you haven’t watched the video, do yourself a favor and go check it out. The SportsCenter commentary isn’t exactly correct – Ohio State pulled their goalie with :28 left as they had the puck in the BSU defensive end. The Buckeyes are fighting for first place in the WCHA and were looking to pick up the full three points of a regulation win.

The tenor of the game turned on a dime. With seconds left, several Buckeyes raised their arms, thinking OSU had scored. The puck was free in the crease and Jenna Buglioni just missed being able to knock the puck in. Kerrigan Dowhy made one of her career-high 51 saves to keep the puck out and it deflected out towards the far boards. Paige Beebe corralled it and sent it down the ice as she fell towards the boards. It found the back of the net with just .3 seconds left on the clock and Bemidji State upset the Buckeyes 3-2. Gabby Rosenthal and Clair DeGeorge scored for OSU earlier in the game. Graysen Myers and Kayla Santl were the Beavers’ goal scorers. Ohio State responded in a big way on Saturday. Eight different Buckeyes lit the lamp to lead the team to an 8-1 win. DeGeorge led the Buckeyes with a goal and three assists.

Minnesota State at (3) Wisconsin

Mankato scored :31 into the game as Brittyn Fleming beat Kenned Blair to put MSU up 1-0. It was the third straight Friday Wisconsin gave up a goal in the opening minute of the game. Unlike recent games, the Badgers replied quickly. Nicole LaMantia tied it up two minutes later and Daryl Watts put Wisconsin up 2-1 before the midpoint of the period. Kelsey King tied the game for the Mavericks and the teams headed to the locker room with the score knotted at 2. Casey O’Brien scored what would prove to be the game winner in the second and Watts added her second of the game to extend the lead to 4-2 before the second intermission. O’Brien scored her second of the game in the final frame to give Wisconsin a 5-2 win. Saturday was Wisconsin’s senior day and the last-year players made their mark. Daryl Watts had two goals and three assists, Grace Bowlby had three assists and Delaney Drake had two goals to pace the Badgers to a 7-2 win. Watts had a nine point weekend and moved into sole possession of second place on the NCAA career scoring list. She needs just 10 points to tie Megan Agosta’s all-time mark of 303. She’s also tied for fifth in all-time goals with 133 and tied for fourth all time in career assists with 160.

St. Thomas at (4) Minnesota Duluth

All the scoring in the first game of this series happened within four minutes in the second period. Gabby Krause dug the puck out of the back boards and took it in herself to put UMD up 1-0. Just 39 seconds later, Naomi Rogge kept the defense at bay with a series of great stickhandling before seeing Anneke Linser open in front of the net. Linser redirected the pass into the back of the net to make it 2-0. Brieja Parent scored on the power play for St. Thomas less than three minutes later, but that was it. The Tommies managed just six shots on the game and Minnesota Duluth took a 2-1 win. Six different Bulldogs scored on Saturday to give them an 8-1 win and weekend sweep. Naomi Rogge led UMD with two goals and two assists. Clara Van Wieren added two goals and an assist. Allie Monrean was the goal-scorer for St. Thomas.

Maine at (5) Northeastern

Maureen Murphy tallied a hat trick for the second straight game to lead the Huskies to a 8-1 win. Chloe Aurard added two goals and two assists and Skylar Fontaine had four assists in the win. Northeastern claimed the Hockey East regular season title on Saturday with a 2-0 win. Skylar Fontaine and Maddie Mills each scored on the player advantage to earn the victory and sweep.

Princeton at (6) Harvard

The Crimson closed out the Ivy League portion of their schedule with a 2-0 win over Princeton. Harvard are the 2022 Ivy League Champions. Becca Gilmore and Brooke Jovanovich scored for the Crimson in the win.

(9) Quinnipiac at (6) Harvard

The Bobcats earned their fourth win over a ranked team on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Harvard. The game started in the Crimson’s favor, with Becca Gilmore putting them up 1-0 just five minutes into the game. Maddy Samoskevich tied the game up on the power play in the second. Olivia Mobley scored the game-winner less than a minute into the third and the Bobcats held off the Crimson for the rest of the period to get the win.

(9) Clarkson at (7) Yale

The Bulldogs helped shore up their spot atop the ECAC with a win over Clarkson on Friday. Greta Skarzynski scored in the opening seconds of the middle period to put Yale up 1-0. Nicole Gosling tied in on the PP for Clarkson, but Charlotte Welch got an extra attacker goal of her own to put Yale up 2-1. Tess Dettling’s late game goal ensure the 3-1 win for the Bulldogs.

St. Lawrence at (7) Yale

The Bulldogs keep rewriting their record books. Saturday’s 3-1 win over St. Lawrence advanced their program’s record for season and conference wins and clinched the team’s second-ever home playoff series. The last time was in 2005. Claire Dalton, Rebecca Vanstone and Greta Skarzynski scored for the Elis. Shailynn Snow was the lone goal-scorer for the Saints.

Union at (8) Colgate

The Raiders used a five-goal second period to power themselves to an 8-0 win over Union on Friday. Delani MacKay, Kalty Kaltounkova and Dara Grieg each scored twice for Colgate in the win. Danielle Serdachny added a goal and two assists.

RPI at (8) Colgate

Sydney Bard, Katie Chan and Danielle Serdachny all scored to lead Colgate to a 3-0 win.

(9) Quinnipiac at Dartmouth

Lexie Adzija, Sadie Peart and Maya Labad each scored twice and Alexa Hoskin had four assists as the Bobcats downed the Big Green 7-2. Lauren Messier and Tiffany Hill were the goal scorers for Dartmouth in the loss.

(9) Clarkson at Brown

Seven different skaters scored as Clarkson defeated Brown 8-1. Haley Winn led the Golden Knights with two goals and an assist. Laurence Frenette and Florence Lessard each added a goal and an assist.