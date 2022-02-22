Dozen netminders, including 2021 winner Frankel, selected as semifinalists for 2022 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the semifinalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.

Twelve goalies from four Division I conferences have advanced from a “watch list” of 22 outstanding netminders. Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and media members from across the country.

It is an experienced dozen, with nine of the 12 either seniors or graduate students. Five are repeat semifinalists, including Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel, the 2021 Goalie of the Year.

The semifinalists have an international flair to them with seven from the U.S., three from Canada and one each from Germany and Sweden. Two are sophomores, one is a junior, five are seniors and four are graduates

Three finalists will be announced during conference championships and the winner will be announced during the Frozen Four at Penn State.

Semifinalists for the 2022 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

Sandra Abstreiter, Providence (HEA) (GR – Friesing, Germany) *

Kennedy Blair, Wisconsin (WCHA) (GR – Bismarck, ND) *

Josie Bothun, Penn State (CHA) (SO – Wyoming, MN) *

Ariel DeSmet, Syracuse (CHA) (SR – Charlotte, VT)

Aerin Frankel, Northeastern (HEA) (GR – Briarcliff Manor, NY) *

Abigail Levy, Boston College (HEA) (SR – Congers, NY)

Rachel McQuigge, Princeton (ECAC Hockey) (SR – Bowmanville, ONT)

Gianna Meloni, Yale (ECAC Hockey) (SR – Washington, DC)

Lucy Morgan, St. Lawrence (ECAC Hockey) (JR – Mandan, ND)

Michelle Pasiechnyk, Clarkson (ECAC Hockey) (SO – Odawa, ONT)

Corinne Schroeder, Quinnipiac (ECAC Hockey) (GR – Elm Creek, MB)

Emma Söderberg, Minnesota Duluth (WCHA) (SR – Järved, Sweden) *

*2021 Semifinalist