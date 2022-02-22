Syracuse, Mercyhurst lead way with half-dozen players each on 2022 All-CHA Teams, All-Rookie Team

College Hockey America has announced its 2021-22 All-CHA Teams and CHA All-Rookie Team.

Mercyhurst and Syracuse have the most representation in the All-CHA First, Second and All-Rookie teams with six players. Penn State is second with five players and RIT fills out the list with one player represented.

2021-22 All-CHA Teams

First Team

Natalie Heising, F, Sr., Penn State

Kiara Zanon, F, So., Penn State

Vanessa Upson, F, Fr., Mercyhurst

Jessica DiGirolamo, D, Gr., Syracuse

Mallory Uihlein, D, Jr., Penn State

Arielle DeSmet, G, Sr., Syracuse

Second Team

Abby Moloughney, F, Sr., Syracuse

Sara Boucher, F, So., Mercyhurst

Lauren Bellefontaine, F, Sr., Syracuse

Rene Gangarosa, D, Sr., Penn State

K.K. Thiessen, D, Gr., Mercyhurst

Ena Nystrøm, G, Jr., Mercyhurst

CHA All-Rookie Team

Vanessa Upson, F, Fr., Mercyhurst

Sarah Marchand, F, Fr., Syracuse

Madison Primeau, F, Fr., Syracuse

Karley Garcia, D, Fr., Penn State

Sydney Pedersen, D, Fr., Mercyhurst

Sarah Coe, G Fr., RIT