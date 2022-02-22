Syracuse, Mercyhurst lead way with half-dozen players each on 2022 All-CHA Teams, All-Rookie Team

College Hockey America has announced its 2021-22 All-CHA Teams and CHA All-Rookie Team.
Mercyhurst and Syracuse have the most representation in the All-CHA First, Second and All-Rookie teams with six players. Penn State is second with five players and RIT fills out the list with one player represented.
2021-22 All-CHA Teams
First Team
Natalie Heising, F, Sr., Penn State
Kiara Zanon, F, So., Penn State
Vanessa Upson, F, Fr., Mercyhurst
Jessica DiGirolamo, D, Gr., Syracuse
Mallory Uihlein, D, Jr., Penn State
Arielle DeSmet, G, Sr., Syracuse
Second Team
Abby Moloughney, F, Sr., Syracuse
Sara Boucher, F, So., Mercyhurst
Lauren Bellefontaine, F, Sr., Syracuse
Rene Gangarosa, D, Sr., Penn State
K.K. Thiessen, D, Gr., Mercyhurst
Ena Nystrøm, G, Jr., Mercyhurst
CHA All-Rookie Team
Vanessa Upson, F, Fr., Mercyhurst
Sarah Marchand, F, Fr., Syracuse
Madison Primeau, F, Fr., Syracuse
Karley Garcia, D, Fr., Penn State
Sydney Pedersen, D, Fr., Mercyhurst
Sarah Coe, G Fr., RIT