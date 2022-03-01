Sacred Heart’s Klein bags top NEWHA player accolades, SHU’s Solak top defender, Franklin Pierce’s Faucher best in crease, Saint Anselm’s Turner rookie of year

The New England Women’s Hockey Alliance announced Tuesday its major end-of-season awards on Tuesday and also unveiled its all-NEWHA teams.

Nominated and voted on by the league’s coaches, players from the six schools were honored for their accomplishments on the ice during the 2021-22 campaign.

In addition to the two all-NEWHA squads, the league’s all-rookie team was selected as well as the all-sportswomanship Team. Six first-year players (regardless of position) were voted to the all-rookie team while the all-sportswomanship team nominees were furnished by each of the league’s Head Coaches.

Sacred Heart’s Anna Klein was named NEWHA Player of the Year and her teammate, Kelly Solak, picked up defender of the year accolades.

Franklin Pierce’s Suzette Faucher earned the NEWHA Goaltender of the Year award, the first such honor for a Ravens player, while Tyra Turner of Saint Anselm earned the conference’s rookie of the year award.

David Stockdale, in his 10th year leading Franklin Pierce, collected coach of the year honors following a vote of his peers. The top seed entering the NEWHA postseason on Tuesday, the Ravens sprinted out to a 20-9-1 record this season with a 16-4-0 mark against league opponents. Stockdale’s unit won a program-record 11 consecutive games near the end of the season.

First Team

Suzette Faucher, Franklin Pierce – So. – G

Stefanie Caban, Franklin Pierce – Jr. – D

Kelly Solak, Sacred Heart – Sr. – D

Anna Klein, Sacred Heart – Sr. – F

Erin Meyers, Saint Anselm – Sr. – F

Emilie Prive, Franklin Pierce – So. – F

Second Team

Tindra Holm, Long Island – Fr. – G

Allie Kelley, Saint Anselm – Jr. – G

Katerina Dajia, Franklin Pierce – Gr. – D

Nicole Guidi, Sacred Heart – Sr. – D

Megan Bouveur, LIU – Jr. – F

Kelly Golini, Saint Anselm – Sr. – F

Tyra Turner, Saint Anselm – Fr. – F

Carrigan Umpherville, LIU – Jr. – F

All-Rookie Team

Tyra Turner, Saint Anselm – Fr. – F

Jeannie Wallner, LIU – Fr. – F

Tindra Holm, LIU – Fr. – G

Geno Hendrickson, Franklin Pierce – Fr. – F

Katie Keenan, Sacred Heart – Fr. – F

Madi Ressler, Saint Anselm – Fr. – D

All-Sportswomanship Team

Alexandrea Bednar, Post – Fr. – F

Sophia Burns, Saint Michael’s – Jr. – F

Bridget Fagan, Franklin Pierce – Sr. – F

Elizabeth Furfari, Sacred Heart – Sr. – F

Gabrielle Huson, Saint Anselm – Jr. – D

Sarah Rourke, LIU – So. – F