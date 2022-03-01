Western Michigan hockey captain Washe suspended indefinitely from team after sexual assault charge

Western Michigan captain Paul Washe is facing a sexual assault charge after an incident at a Dec. 5, 2021 party, according to ClickOnDetroit.

A fellow WMU student said she was sexually assaulted by Washe on that night and Washe admitted to having sex with the woman, but said it was consensual, according to authorities.

“Paul Washe was suspended from the hockey team for violating team rules and remains indefinitely suspended from all team activities,” WMU said Feb. 25 in a statement to News 8. “We are aware of the charge against him. This is a matter we take very seriously. The university has been cooperating with law enforcement and following the federal Title IX processes, including conducting our own investigation.”

Washe was arraigned Feb. 25 in Kalamazoo County on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bond was set at $500, cash/surety. He isn’t allowed to contact or cause a third party to have any contact with the victim.

Washe faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 9, and a preliminary examination is set for 1:30 p.m. March 16.