D-II/III East Hockey Game Picks – March 1, 2022

All I can say about last week is, it probably reflected the incredible parity, across all of the teams and conferences. This is exactly what you want in the playoffs – teams needing to go out an earn the win. My picks at 9-10-0 (.474) last week mirrored the stunning results – took too many presumed favorites. The overall numbers of 103-62-11 (.616) are good but not championship caliber so one last shot before the annual head-to-head contest with Brian Lester in the NCAA tournament. Everything is on the line this week and upcoming weekend. With semifinal action taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, here are this week’s expanded picks including predicted weekend matchups from the earlier results:

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

MASCAC Semifinals

Framingham State v. Plymouth State

The Rams are coming off an immense high while the Panthers have been off for a week. Blake Carlson has been amazing in goal for FSU but now faces a potent Panther attack that comes in waves. It’s closer than score indicates with an empty-net goal , or two – PSU, 4-1

Salem State v. Westfield State

The Vikings didn’t seem to have much going until the calendar turned to February where they have picked up 50% of their win total for the season. Erik Larsson and Joe Smith are dangerous scorers and Aaron Mercer has been steady in goal. Vikings surprise the Owls in OT – SSU, 3-2

NE-10 Semifinals

Post v. Southern New Hampshire

The Penmen earned the top seed with a great first half and enough good play when it counted in the second half. It counts most now so look for George Thurston, Joe Fiorino and goaltender Adam Mercer to lead the home team to the win – SNHU, 5-2

Stonehill v. Assumption

UPSET ALERT – the Greyhounds best not take the Skyhawks lightly as St. Anselm found out this past weekend. Game against Franklin Pierce showed need to lay the full 60 minutes so look for the home team to start fast and finish strong – Assumption, 6-3

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

SUNYAC Semifinals

Brockport v. Geneseo (3)

The Knights are home and well rested but face an invigorated Brockport team that found a way to win in a hostile atmosphere. This one is close but the regular season champs punch their ticket to the title game – Geneseo, 4-3

Cortland v. Oswego (12)

Luca Durante vs. Steven Kozikoski. The goaltenders will be key here in a game that may not see a goal in regulation but will definitely need one in overtime to decide a winner. Lakers eke it out – Oswego, 2-1

CCC Semifinals

Nichols v. University Of New England (11)

The Nor’easters are very tough at home and Nichols will try to slow them down. Tough to do for three periods and the power play will be key for the home team. Jake Fuss and company use a big third period for the win – UNE, 5-2

Curry v. Endicott (13)

This one will be a battle from the drop of the first puck. Both teams are fast and skilled and highly opportunistic. Only going with the Gulls because of home ice, home crowd and Conor O’Brien between the pipes – Endicott, 2-1

Saturday, March 5, 2022

CCC Championship

Endicott (13) v. University of New England (11)

The championship game won’t be high scoring like their game a couple of weeks ago in Biddeford. This one will be a chess match with the visitors scoring late to win the game and defend their 2020 CCC title – Endicott, 3-1

MASCAC Championship

Salem State v. Plymouth State

The seniors and graduate students back to make this final run are not going to fall short by one game, especially at home. JR Barone leads the Panthers to the win but not without a little nail-biting – PSU, 3-1

NE-10 Championship

Assumption v. Southern New Hampshire

This one will see a lot of goals because both of these teams will take advantage of special team opportunities. Home team rallies in the final period to send game to overtime and celebrate in grand style – SNHU, 5-4

NEHC Championship

Skidmore v. Babson (6)

The NEHC is the deepest conference in the country with both of the finalists having taken out the top two seeds last weekend. Surprise, surprise it will be a Babson overtime win. Only question is who gets the championship goal – Babson, 2-1

NESCAC Semifinals

Williams v. Trinity

The Bantams have been the hottest team in NESCAC over the past three weeks winning six in a row. Make it seven against a solid Williams team that can’t score enough to take down the Bantams – Trinity, 3-2

Hamilton v. Colby (14)

The Mules get to show off their new facility as the hosts of the Final Four weekend, but it won’t mean anything if there not playing on Sunday. Mules take care of business with Andy Beran shutting the door on the Continentals – Colby, 4-3

SUNYAC Championship

Oswego (12) v. Geneseo (3)

The Lakers have not fared well in the two games against the Knights this season and they say the hardest thing is to beat a team three times. Knights have enough playoff experience at home to defend their crown – Geneseo, 2-0

UCHC Championship

Wilkes (8) v. Utica (2)

The Pioneers are locked and loaded with a roster built for playoff hockey but so too are the experienced Colonels who lost a shootout to Utica just a few weeks ago. This one will be a very intense game with the home team winning it in overtime – Utica, 2-1

Sunday, March 6, 2022

NESCAC Championship

Trinity v. Colby (14)

The Mules will have learned something from their last loss at Trinity and that is to get the first goal of the game and build from there. Mules score early but still need overtime to decide the NESCAC champions – Colby, 4-3

Lots of presumptive results that may be a reach on the prediction side but regardless, everything is on the line this weekend with conference titles and NCAA tournament berths up for grabs. Tons at stake, so go get it – “Drop the Puck!”