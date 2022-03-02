Former St. Scholastica hockey coach Moore cited for major NCAA infractions

Former St. Scholastica men’s hockey head coach Kevin Moore committed NCAA violations when he provided impermissible benefits consisting of loans for off-campus housing accommodations and a meal to multiple student-athletes, the NCAA announced Wednesday, though Moore was not cited by name but was coach of the Saints during the time frame of the violations.

The now-former head coach also engaged in impermissible out-of-season activity by attending voluntary athletic activities and discussing hockey strategy in out-of-season meetings. The Division III Committee on Infractions determined that these were major violations and further support the agreed-upon head coach responsibility violation.

Moore resigned as Saints coach in August 2021.

This case was resolved through the cooperative summary disposition process, in which all involved parties agree to the facts and violations set forth. St. Scholastica and the former head coach accepted the penalties, and neither party may appeal.

The committee prescribed the following penalties and corrective measures: two years of probation, a $2,500 fine, and a one-year show-cause order for Moore. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must require him to attend the 2022 NCAA Regional Rules Seminar at his own expense.

The school must undergo an outside audit of its athletics policies and procedures, with emphasis on policies relating to international student-athlete matriculation.

St. Scholastica self-imposed the following penalties: suspended Moore for three games during the 2020-21 season, suspended Moore from eight practices during the remaining segment of the 2020-21 academic year and before the end of the regular season and prohibited Moore from being present in the arena during open ice sessions.