Trinity’s Michaud tabbed NESCAC player of year, Colby’s Sullivan best rookie, Mules’ MacDonald named top coach

Trinity senior Lucas Michaud is the 2022 NESCAC Player of the Year as voted by the conference coaches.

He is the fourth Bantam since 2014 to earn the honor. The player of the year honor bookends his career after being named NESCAC Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Michaud helped the Bantams earn the No. 2 seed in the NESCAC championship. He is tied for the lead in conference points with 22 on nine goals and 13 assists. He has netted four power-play goals and two game-winning tallies while registering a point in 14 games this season, including six straight heading into the NESCAC semifinal.

Colby sophomore Jack Sullivan is the first Mule to garner NESCAC Rookie of the Year honors. Sullivan, a defenseman, ranks second among the Colby scoring leaders and is fourth in the NESCAC with 21 points on nine goals and 12 assists. He has recorded a point in 13 of 20 games and also has a team-high 29 blocked shots.

Colby’s Blaise MacDonald was selected as the NESCAC Coach of the Year by his peers. He earns the honor for the first time in his career after leading the Mules to the No. 1 seed in the NESCAC championship for the first time since 2008.

All-NESCAC First Team

F: Chris Brown, Bowdoin, Jr.

F: Justin Grillo, Colby, Sr.

F: Lucas Michaud, Trinity, Sr.

D: Nick Rutigliano, Hamilton, Sr.

D: Jack Sullivan, Colby, So.

G: Andy Beran, Colby, So.

All-NESCAC Second Team

F: Justin Brandt, Tufts, Sr.

F: Grisha Gotovets, Hamilton, Fy.

F: Jordi Jefferson, Hamilton, Sr.

D: John Campomenosi, Trinity, So.

D: Matt Zandi, Wesleyan, Gr.

G: Evan Ruschil, Williams, Jr.