Middlebury scorer Leidt selected NESCAC women’s hockey player of year, Colby’s Rittenhouse top rookie, Middlebury’s Mandigo tops in coaching

Middlebury senior Madie Leidt has been selected as the 2022 NESCAC Player of the Year by the conference coaches.

Leidt earns the honor for the second consecutive season and is the seven Panther to garner the award. The player of the year honor bookends her career after being selected as the NESCAC Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Leidt leads the NESCAC in scoring with 27 points on 16 goals, including seven game-winning tallies, and 11 assists. The forward has tallied 21 of her 27 points in NESCAC contests (11 goals, 10 assists) and has a point in 17 of the 20 games she has appeared in this season. She also owns a NESCAC-best .629 faceoff percentage and surpassed the 100-career point milestone earlier this season.

Colby sophomore Meg Rittenhouse is the first Mule to garner the NESCAC Rookie of the Year honor. She ranks second on the Mules and second among NESCAC newcomers in scoring with 20 points on 10 goals and 10 assists. She has scored four game-winning goals and netted three power-play tallies. Rittenhouse has recorded a point in 15 of the 20 games she has played this season.

Middlebury’s Bill Mandigo was selected as the NESCAC Coach of the Year by his peers. He garners the honor for the fifth time in his career after leading the Panthers to a perfect NESCAC record 15-0-0 and the No. 1 seed in the NESCAC championship for the 14th time in program history.

All-NESCAC First Team

F: Lexi Cafiero, Colby, Sr.

F: Madie Leidt, Middlebury, Sr.

F: Jenna Letterie, Middlebury, Jr.

F: Nancy Loh, Hamilton, Jr.

D: Abby Kuhns, Hamilton, Jr.

D: Claudia Vira, Middlebury, Jr.

G: Nina Prunster, Colby, Sr.

All-NESCAC Second Team

F: Carley Daly, Amherst, Jr.

F: Meg Rittenhouse, Colby, So.

F: Julia Surgenor, Bowdoin, Sr.

D: Eva Hendrikson, Middlebury, Jr.

D: Bri-Michaud Nolan, Colby, Jr.

G: Caitlin Walker, Amherst, Sr.