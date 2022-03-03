Minnesota’s Heise, Northeastern’s Murphy co-HCA women’s players of month; Saint Anselm’s Turner top rookie, Quinnipiac’s Schroeder cops goalie honors

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the women’s players of the month for Feb. 2022.

Minnesota’s Taylor Heise and Northeastern’s Maureen Murphy share player of the month honors, while Saint Anselm’s Tyra Turner is rookie of the month and Quinnipiac netminder Corinne Schroeder has been named goalie of the month.

Heise continued her torrid pace with eight goals and 18 assists in eight games, locking up the WCHA regular-season scoring title. She averaged 2.25 PPG with five multi-point games and a plus-16 plus/minus rating.

Murphy had a monster month for the Huskies, recording 12 goals and 20 points in nine games. She had three hat tricks (including one in a playoff game) in a 7-1-1 month that saw Northeastern play six different Hockey East opponents.

Turner registered three two-goal games in February, ending the month with a line of 7-6-13 in seven games. She scored seven of her team’s 22 goals in the month.

Schroeder put up great numbers against a schedule that included four games against top-10 opponents. She went 6-1 with a GAA of .96 and a save percentage of .965. She allowed one goal or fewer in six appearances and had two shutouts.