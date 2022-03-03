Denver’s Brink named HCA men’s player of month; Minnesota’s Pitlick earns top rookie, Minnesota State’s McKay grabs goalie honors

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the men’s players of the month for Feb. 2022.

Denver’s Bobby Brink takes home player of the month honors, while Minnesota’s Rhett Pitlick is rookie of the month and Minnesota State netminder Dryden McKay has been named goalie of the month.

Brink put up strong numbers against a strong schedule in February. Much of his five goals and 10 assists came in six games against the likes of Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan, all highly ranked teams.

Pitlick was a key reason the Gophers went 8-0 in February to clinch the Big Ten title. He had a line of five goals and 10 points in eight games, those five goals being his first of the season.

McKay was undefeated in February, as he was in December when he won national goalie of the month honors. This time, his numbers were 6-0, a .83 GAA, and a save percentage of .956. He did not allow more than a single goal in any game.