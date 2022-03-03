NCHC starts search for next full-time commissioner to run ‘the premier conference in men’s college hockey’

The NCHC announced Thursday that the conference has begun the search for its next commissioner, contracting with Parker Executive Search, who will facilitate the process to find the conference’s third full-time commissioner since being founded in 2011.

The NCHC search committee consists of representatives from all eight member institutions. It is co-chaired by North Dakota president Dr. Andy Armacost, who currently fills the role of the chair of the NCHC’s Board of Directors, and Minnesota Duluth athletic director Josh Berlo, a member of the NCHC Athletic Council.

In coordination with Parker Executive Search, the NCHC released the commissioner position profile on Thursday. Nominations and applications for NCHC commissioner should be directed to Grant Higgison at Parker Executive Search. He can be reached at [email protected] or 770-804-1996, x118.

Back in December, current NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton announced he would be leaving the NCHC for the same role with the Summit League full time beginning on April 11, 2022. Fenton, who will complete his ninth season as commissioner after joining the conference in July 2013, leaves having elevated the NCHC to a unique space as a “the premier conference in men’s college hockey,” according to an NCHC news release.

Fenton’s work on media rights, budget planning and the NCHC’s championship tournament (the Frozen Faceoff) have put the conference in a strong position for success for many years to come.

“The conference is seeking applications from the best and most passionate leaders in college hockey to fill the dedicated role of a single-sport commissioner,” Armacost said. “Josh Fenton’s remarkable guidance, commitment and vision has the NCHC well-positioned for continued leadership within NCAA hockey, on and off the ice. With significant changes happening in the landscape of Division I athletics, the next NCHC commissioner must bring a steady hand with a strategic plan for the future.”

Nominations and applications for the position of NCHC commissioner will be accepted through March 28, 2022.

NCHC SEARCH COMMITTEE MEMBERS

• Dr. Andy Armacost, President, University of North Dakota, Co-Chair

• Josh Berlo, Athletic Director, University of Minnesota Duluth, Co-Chair

• Dan Bartholomae, Athletic Director, Western Michigan University

• Karlton Creech, Athletic Director, University of Denver

• Dr. Michael Crowder, Faculty Athletics Representative, Miami University

• Lindsey Ekwerekwu, Sr. Associate AD & SWA, University of Nebraska Omaha

• Lesley Irvine, Athletic Director, Colorado College

• Dr. Bill Hudson, Faculty Athletics Representative, St. Cloud State University