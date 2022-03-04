ECAC Hockey tabs Cornell’s Frechette as 2022 women’s hockey player of the year

ECAC Hockey announced Friday that the 2022 women’s player of the year is Cornell junior Gillis Frechette.

Frechette is the first Big Red skater since 2015 to receive this honor (Brianne Jenner), and the fourth in program history.

Frechette led ECAC Hockey skaters in scoring during league games by a wide margin, recording 36 of her 40 total points against ECAC Hockey opponents. She found the back of the net 10 times and dished out 26 assists, finishing with a plus-25 on-ice rating for the Big Red.

She was consistent throughout the year, finding the scoresheet in 18 of 22 league contests, which included 12 multi-point performances. Three of her 10 goals were game winners, which was good for second in the conference.

Frechette’s best stretch of the season came in early February, when she went three straight games recording multiple points. She notched two goals and two assists on Feb. 1 against St. Lawrence, two assists on Feb. 5 against Harvard, and a goal and two assists the following night against Colgate.