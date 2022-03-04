Wilkes’ Flynn named MAC offensive player of year, Stevenson’s Kenny defensive player of year, King’s Cooper top rookie, Wilkes’ Hynes best coach

The 2021-22 all-MAC men’s hockey team has been announced, in addition to individual awards for the 2021-22 season.
Wilkes senior Donald Flynn was named offensive player of the year, while Stevenson junior Ryan Kenny is defensive player of the year, King’s freshman Jack Cooper rookie of the year, and Wilkes’ Tyler Hynes coach of the year.
The all-MAC team is nominated and voted on by the five conference men’s hockey coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Forward: Tyler Barrow, Senior, Wilkes
Forward: Donald Flynn, Senior, Wilkes
Forward: Ryan Patrick, Senior, Stevenson
Defense: Taylor Brierley, Graduate Student, Wilkes
Defense: Michael Gurska, Senior, Wilkes
Goalie: Ryan Kenny, Junior, Stevenson
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Alex Borowiec, Senior, Lebanon Valley
Forward: Jack Cooper, First Year, King’s
Forward: Tyler Dill, Senior, Wilkes
Forward: Nick Fea, Senior, Wilkes
Forward: Frank Vitucci, Sophomore, Stevenson
Defense: Blake Colman, Sophomore, Stevenson
Defense: Aidan Graham, First Year, Stevenson
Goalie: Fletcher Bolda, First Year, Arcadia
Goalie: Nico Pidro, Senior, Wilkes
HONORABLE MENTION
Forward: Blake Tosto, Sophomore, Lebanon Valley
Defense: Justin Song, First Year, Arcadia