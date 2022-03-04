Wilkes’ Flynn named MAC offensive player of year, Stevenson’s Kenny defensive player of year, King’s Cooper top rookie, Wilkes’ Hynes best coach

The 2021-22 all-MAC men’s hockey team has been announced, in addition to individual awards for the 2021-22 season.

Wilkes senior Donald Flynn was named offensive player of the year, while Stevenson junior Ryan Kenny is defensive player of the year, King’s freshman Jack Cooper rookie of the year, and Wilkes’ Tyler Hynes coach of the year.

The all-MAC team is nominated and voted on by the five conference men’s hockey coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Forward: Tyler Barrow, Senior, Wilkes

Forward: Donald Flynn, Senior, Wilkes

Forward: Ryan Patrick, Senior, Stevenson

Defense: Taylor Brierley, Graduate Student, Wilkes

Defense: Michael Gurska, Senior, Wilkes

Goalie: Ryan Kenny, Junior, Stevenson

SECOND TEAM

Forward: Alex Borowiec, Senior, Lebanon Valley

Forward: Jack Cooper, First Year, King’s

Forward: Tyler Dill, Senior, Wilkes

Forward: Nick Fea, Senior, Wilkes

Forward: Frank Vitucci, Sophomore, Stevenson

Defense: Blake Colman, Sophomore, Stevenson

Defense: Aidan Graham, First Year, Stevenson

Goalie: Fletcher Bolda, First Year, Arcadia

Goalie: Nico Pidro, Senior, Wilkes

HONORABLE MENTION

Forward: Blake Tosto, Sophomore, Lebanon Valley

Defense: Justin Song, First Year, Arcadia