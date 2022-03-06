Ohio State, fresh off WCHA title, is top seed in inaugural 11-team women’s NCAA field; Minnesota, Northeastern, Colgate all to host regionals

Ohio State, which defeated Minnesota, 3-2 in overtime on Sunday to capture the WCHA women’s championship, will be the top overall seed in the newly-expanded Women’s National Collegiate ice hockey championship, it was announced during Sunday evening’s selection show.

NCAA WOMEN’S NATIONAL COLLEGIATE ICE HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

The Buckeyes, second seed Minnesota and third seed Northeastern will each host three-team regionals with the higher seed awaiting the winner of a first-round game in the regional final. Each regional will include a day off between the first-round game and regional final.

Colgate, the ECAC champion and fourth overall seed, is the only host of a single-game regional, and they will face Yale in a rematch of the ECAC final, with a direct bid to the Frozen Four on the line.

This is the first year of the expanded Women’s NC tournament, moving from eight teams to 11 after a vote by the NCAA in December.

Below is a complete schedule of the regional tournament. The four remaining teams at the conclusion of the regional tournament will participate in the Women’s Frozen Four, March 18-20, at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena.

ALL TIMES EASTERN

Columbus Region

Thursday, March 10 (6:00 PM)

Quinnipiac vs. Syracuse

Saturday, March 12 (5:00 PM)

Winner vs. 1. Ohio State

Hamilton, N.Y. Region

Date/time TBD

No. 5 Yale vs. No. 4 Colgate

Boston Region

Thursday, March 10 (7:00 PM)

Wisconsin vs. Clarkson

Saturday, March 12 (1:00 PM)

Winner vs. No. 3 Northeastern

Minneapolis Region

Thursday, March 10 (7:00 PM)

Minnesota Duluth vs. Harvard

Saturday, March 12 (3:00 PM)

Winner vs. Minnesota